We certainly agree with City Councilor Berry Foster about our two proposed new pools. The city is about to commit millions of our dollars for a new recreation center and two swimming pools, an indoor and an outdoor one. Councilor Foster says we need to think about this and do what is best for [auth] the long term.

Once these pools are built, we are going to have to live with them for a very long time — maybe 50 years or more. Replacing an inadequate indoor pool, if that proves to be the case, would be extremely expensive, the outdoor pool not so much. Councilor Jeanine Best, the chair of the infrastructure committee, says we should not worry as we can always add on.

However, anyone who has been involved with our swimming pool issues over the years knows how difficult that would be. It seems the best and cheapest course would be to do it right. Since replacing or upgrading the year-around indoor pool would be an expensive proposition, our effort and money should be focused on it. We need to understand not only what our community needs today, but what we will need next year, in five years, and in 10 or 20 more years.

Our mayor and Councilor Best are willing to leave the design of the aquatic center to our consultants, but they do not know our community or its history. Perhaps it would be best to forgo the outdoor pool for now so we have the money to build an indoor pool that reasonably meets the broadest range of our community’s needs. A number of folks have been pushing to thus so expand its capability. A far cheaper splash pad could be built in the outdoor pool’s place, which should be adequate for now.

It would also be helpful if the mayor and Councilor Best would visit the Durango Community Recreation Center. According to Google, it is only six and a half hours away, and a beautiful drive at that. They would see for themselves a reasonable design that serves its community very well. They could talk with the people who operate it and even more importantly the adults and kids who use it. And, they could even bring their bathing suits and workout outfits and try it out. They would see how adequate the indoor design is.

That, they adamantly refuse to do. On the other hand, they are perfectly willing to spend millions of your dollars on the recommendation of some out-of-town consultant who does not have to live with the result.

Gary Hartwick

Roswell

