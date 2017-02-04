Username: 1

Wow! Congratulations Wow! A big high-five to the Community Kitchen of Roswell for the great hot meal served on Christmas Day between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Community Kitchen [auth] has been serving a hot meal each weekday to the needy for no charge. This great meal was put together by the head cook and his wife, Brad and Lisa Ussery. The meal consisted of a roll, turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, slices of ham and green beans plus a drink and dessert. The adults also received a gift and the children a stuffed bear.

Thanks to all the volunteers who helped put this event together. We wish all a very happy new year!

John (Jack) Eckstein

Community Kitchen board

