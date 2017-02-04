Username: 1

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your kind d[auth] onations, your time and your effort in helping us toward our project this school year! We received 27 Chromebooks and have been able to put a computer in front of every child who has come to our classroom this year.

Students are using the Chromebooks to access eTextbooks, collaborate on PowerPoints, research topics for our classroom, complete individualized reading and math lessons and practice keyboarding skills. Our class has changed dramatically from the early days when we needed to sign up for a 30-minute block of time and walk down to the shared computer lab in order to use computers for a period of time.

We are thankful, and we are putting the technology to good use. We have access to the needed technology and the world is at our fingertips. We will not only succeed this year, but we will achieve more than our minds could have fathomed!

Students who are benefiting from this project include: Vance Atkinson, Ned Curnutt, Cody Katzdorn, William Kennedy, Samuel Mendoza, Justin Olson, Kevin Siegel, Kaden Sutton, Nikolas Tubbs, Sara Ernst, Tiffany Henson, Rachely Lamas, Bailey Lindsey, Jasmine Macks, Savannah Myers-Palma, Mary Olvera, Lindsey Robertson, Ava Sexton, Caitlynn Trammell, Esperanza Trujillo, Feather Turner, Robin Wilson and Caydence Woods.

We thank you — for your support and for your encouragement along the way!

Julie Dominguez and The World’s Best Fifth Graders

Roswell

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Community Kitchen served a great meal Ryan, Falcons, Cowboys big winners on NFL awards night »