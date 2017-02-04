MENU
February 4, 2017 • Local News

Above: The celebration is twice as nice. Not only are [auth] the Girl Scouts celebrating their 100th anniversary, but also the introduction of a new cookie — S’mores. The new cookie highlights the Girl Scouts’ connection to the outdoors. A campfire without S’mores just isn’t a campfire. Roswell’s Troop 14 pulled out all the stops Saturday as they participated in a promotion called “Bling Your Booth” in front of Rent-A-Center on North Main Street. The young ladies were challenged to decorate their booth, and as you can see from the picture, the girls created quite an awesome display. Girl Scouts from Troop 14 participating included Heather Donahue, Taylor Langley, Natalyn Murrell, Mia Van, Samantha Muse, Sarah Muse and Sophia Muse. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

Below: A big “thank you” from the Girl Scouts. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

GirlScouts2

