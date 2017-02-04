Username: 1

Dr[auth] awing a pattern by hand can be painstaking work. Clara Atkinson thrills at the chance to design and make new clothing. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

It is commonly said that nobody builds the American dream like immigrants do. Coming from lands that are war torn, or deeply poverty stricken, they often cannot feed their families. In many cases they and their families would be killed if they didn’t leave. Many people who have immigrated to the United States have brought a solid work ethic, the capacity to be grateful for even the smallest improvements in life and no expectation of handouts.

The end of the Vietnam War in 1975 brought the beginning of immigrants known as boat people to our shores. Vietnamese “boat people” were arriving in the United States as late as 1996.

The Kanamoni family were among them. Clara Atkinson, née Kanamoni, owns Kana Clothes on the south side of Roswell where she is building the American dream and fulfilling her passion for fashion.

“My father was in the South Vietnamese Army,” Atkinson said. “He was an interpreter. He worked with the Americans and was very close with the American military. That was back in 1966 or ‘67.

“After the war, in 1975 my father was in danger, so he had to find a way to escape the country. He missed the opportunity to go with the first wave. He got captured by the Communists. He pretended he was someone else and they finally let him go.”

Atkinson’s father was determined to get his family to safety.

“He decided to build a boat to get us out of Vietnam,” Atkinson said. “It was a boat that was made for a river, but we took it across the ocean to Thailand. My mother said if there was a big wave we would have capsized and died.”

Many people who escaped Vietnamese communist terror did not make it. The Kanamoni family were among the luckier ones.

“When we came to Thailand we had to be there about 3 1/2 years,” Atkinson said. “I left Vietnam at age 9. I left Thailand at age 13.”

Life in a refugee camp can be hard.

“Sometimes there were days with nothing to eat,” Atkinson said. “We were waiting for people to send us food. They would bring food in with a big truck and dump the food in a pile. Sometimes there was not enough food for everyone there, but we learned how to share.”

Learning to be American

Atkinson’s education about what it means to be an American began on Palawan island.

“I didn’t speak English until we got to the Philippines,” Atkinson said. “Before we got to move to America we had to go through the Philippines, Palawan Island. We had to learn English, we had to learn American culture, we had to have a health checkup. For me, it was fun because I was young. The move from the Philippines was exciting for me.”

The family settled in southern California, where her parents still reside.

“We lived in Westminster, southern California,” Atkinson said. “My mom’s older sister sponsored us. We lived with her for a short time, about five months.

“My dad used to ride his bicycle for about 20 miles to work in a vacuum cleaner shop for a few years until he saved enough money to buy a car.”

Her education was unorthodox, to say the least.

“I didn’t get to go to school in Vietnam,” Atkinson said. “After the war we were always on the run. We were never in one place for too long, we would have to get up in the middle of the night and just go. When I asked my father why we had to go in the middle of the night he said, ‘Don’t ask questions, just go.’

“My mom was our teacher. She taught us to read and write in Vietnamese, I am still fluent. I was almost 13 and I was super-shy when I was learning English. I couldn’t speak because I was afraid of criticism. Mostly I would hide and feel bad about myself. Slowly, I came out of it. I told myself that I had to be brave and learn English. The desire to make my parents proud and to make a better life for myself helped me find my courage.”

Her father thought it best to buy his children more time for education.

“When I first came to the United States I started fifth grade,” Atkinson said. “We didn’t have birth certificates. My dad thought that because all of his kids didn’t get to go to school in Vietnam, this was an opportunity to reduce our ages and keep us in school a bit longer. I was born in 1971, but he told them 1974 so I went into fifth grade. I was tiny.”

Atkinson’s parents wanted the best for their children, so they encouraged her toward a path they saw as secure.

“My parents wanted me to become a doctor or something in the medical field,” Atkinson said. “I went to UCI (the University of California at Irvine). I studied science and comparative literature. They encouraged me to go to medical school, but I didn’t want to do it. I told them that this is not what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

Finding her path

Frustrated about not knowing what she wanted to do, she found fashion design almost accidentally.

“After college I had a baby,” Atkinson said, “and I was busy taking care of her. During that time I wanted to do something fun and exciting. One day I saw a commercial on TV about a fashion design school, and I wrote the phone number down on a napkin and forgot about it.

“About two months later I found the napkin and thought, ‘I need to call this place.’ Once I was there I realized I had found my passion.”

The experience helped her to connect many of her best memories and see a pattern in herself for the first time.

“I realized that I’d loved this since I was young,” Atkinson said. “I would cut out paper dolls and clothes for them. I am very visual and I love details. When I see someone I remember details about them for a very long time. I would make clay people and villages for them. I would sometimes get so into what I was doing that I would forget to eat.

“I’ve always liked to make stuff. I bought myself a little sewing machine and I would make things like bags and little things. When mom would come home I would hide the sewing machine because she didn’t want me being a seamstress. They wanted me to be secure and happy, and they thought that meant money and prestige.” Her parents are now proud of their daughter and glad she took the path she did.

Atkinson’s husband, Peter, brought her to Roswell.

“I came from a bigger world, southern California,” Atkinson said. “I went to school in L.A.”

At first she had her doubts about life in a small town, but she’s found it’s perfect for her.

“I love that in Roswell I can be myself,” Atkinson said. “I feel relaxed and am more creative. I don’t have to keep up with the world.”

Atkinson’s philosophy has helped her through hard times. “We use the past for our strength and we look forward to our future.”

Having started her American life as a young girl in a family that had nothing, and having built her life to now be a successful business owner in a happy marriage, Atkinson has experienced a broad spectrum of the American dream. These experiences have given her strong feelings about immigrants.

“Our family came to the U.S. as refugees,” Atkinson said. “We had to go through the immigration process. I feel that it’s important to keep immigration open for people of the world because there are people out there who have struggled and suffered and they need a place where they can restart their life.

“We feel blessed. America is the place where we can build our life. The reason we stayed in the refugee camp for a long time is because my parents wanted to have the American dream. They were offered the chance to go to France, Canada and many european countries, but they wanted the opportunities that America offers. I came from a war torn country and America is the greatest place on earth. We have more freedom than anywhere else on earth.”

Atkinson is the mother of two girls. The oldest is 19 and lives in California, the youngest just graduated from the New Mexico Military Institute and is vacationing with her sister.

Typical of those who are successful, Atkinson has no intention of slowing down any time soon.

“I plan to continue to work in the fashion industry,” Atkinson said. “I could see myself doing this for another 30 plus years because this is what I love. Maybe when I have grandkids I’ll work a little less to enjoy time with them.”

