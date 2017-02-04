Username: 1

ALBUQUERQUE — Cancer Services of New Mexico’s spring 2017 Family Cancer Retreat will be held April 21-23 at the Marriott Pyramid North hotel in Albuquerque.

This free, three-day educational program will provide New Mexico’s adult cancer patients/survivors and their loved ones with the tools and information they need to manage the treatment and recovery process. Over 300 people from more than 125 New Mexican families coping with cancer are expected to participate, making this the largest general cancer education program in New Mexico and the largest program of its type in the U.S.

The program will combine discussions and lectures by [auth] many of New Mexico’s leading cancer specialists with fun activities that provide a break from the day-to-day challenges of living with cancer. Planned educational sessions include: New Developments in Cancer Treatment; “Ask the Oncologist” Panels; Coping with Treatment-Related Side Effects; Genetic Testing: What Does it Really Tell You?; Patient and Family Communication; Talking with Kids About Cancer; Caring for the Caregiver; Integrating Complementary and Traditional Therapies; Pain Management and Hospice Services; Cancer-Related Legal and Insurance Issues; Screening and Detection Guidelines for Cancer Survivors; You’ve Completed Treatment — Now What?; Moving from Surviving to Thriving; and meditation, yoga and creativity workshops.

Participants will also have the opportunity to spend time with each other in informal sessions, speaking with and learning from others who are coping with similar issues. Supervised child care and recreational activities will be provided for children and teens during the educational sessions.

There is no charge to participate in the retreat — the entire program, including meals, lodging and all educational activities is provided at no cost to participants. This program is made possible by grants and contributions from many generous supporters, including the Lineberry Foundation, the New Mexico Department of Health, Medivation, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Graphic Connection and The Printer’s Press.

Space is limited, so interested families are encouraged to apply as early as possible. For more information or to request an application packet, contact Mike Capeless at 505-239-4239.

Formed in 2001, Cancer Services of New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides services to reduce cancer suffering for New Mexican families. It works closely with other cancer services providers to ensure coordination and avoid duplication of effort. It is the only statewide non-profit organization that looks broadly at addressing gaps in cancer-related services while maintaining a 100 percent focus on New Mexico.

