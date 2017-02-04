AG’s Office to provide cyber safety, suicide awareness at Roswell school
The Community Outreach Division of the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office will be provide cyber safety and suicide awareness training this week at [auth] Berrendo Middle School, 800 Marion Richards Road.
On Monday, the AG’s Office will make a presentation on cyber safety at 11 a.m. to students. Similar training will be held for parents at 6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, suicide awareness training will be held at BMS at 9:30 a.m.
Hector Balderas is the state’s attorney general.
For more information, contact the AG’s Office at 505-660-2216.
