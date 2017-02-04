MENU
AG’s Office to provide cyber safety, suicide awareness at Roswell school

February 4, 2017 • Local News

The Community Outreach Division of the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office will be provide cyber safety and suicide awareness training this week at [auth] Berrendo Middle School, 800 Marion Richards Road.
On Monday, the AG’s Office will make a presentation on cyber safety at 11 a.m. to students. Similar training will be held for parents at 6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, suicide awareness training will be held at BMS at 9:30 a.m.
Hector Balderas is the state’s attorney general.
For more information, contact the AG’s Office at 505-660-2216.

