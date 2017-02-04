Username: 1

The Community Outreach Division of the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office will be provide cyber safety and suicide awareness training this week at [auth] Berrendo Middle School, 800 Marion Richards Road.

On Monday, the AG’s Office will make a presentation on cyber safety at 11 a.m. to students. Similar training will be held for parents at 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, suicide awareness training will be held at BMS at 9:30 a.m.

Hector Balderas is the state’s attorney general.

For more information, contact the AG’s Office at 505-660-2216.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Rockets edge Coyotes at District Duals; Deming captures district crown; Goddard second, Roswell third Applications available for spring 2017 Family Cancer Retreat »