Driver’s license hassle

No wonder state officials didn’t want [auth] to deal with the fact that undocumented aliens could obtain New Mexico driver’s licenses. Our lawmakers must have anticipated the hassle it would bring, not only for immigrants but for lifelong U.S. citizens as well. The state’s new law, passed to comply with federal REAL ID rules, has turned into a gigantic pain in the driver’s seat for a lot of people, and state lawmakers are getting an earful as a result.

At a hearing earlier this week, legislators in Santa Fe heard about the problems people are having getting their driver’s license renewed or obtained through the state’s Motor Vehicle Division. One senator said he had talked with someone who had to go to the MVD nine times before securing a driver’s license.

The law took effect in November and there’s been a steady stream of complaints flowing in since, with misinformation and unbending legalities being the biggest problems. Maybe state officials will figure out a way to improve the process in time to prevent a voter backlash.

State funding freeze-out

With all the hand-wringing in this year’s legislative session over money, reality hit home this week with a pair of Roswell projects that were previously ready to go but are now being put on hold. A $138,000 project to add public restrooms to the downtown Conoco Building at Fifth and Main streets, along with a $50,000 road-improvement project at South Park Cemetery have been staled thanks to the concerns over the state’s capital outlay coffers.

Too bad, but in the grand scheme of things, not surprising. New Mexico must get its financial house in order before the green light will stay on for such projects. Here’s hoping the Legislature is capable of the “creative financing” that will require.

Election ‘round the corner

It’s a big election and we’re hoping for a big turnout in Roswell. Now comes election day, this Tuesday, in which voters in the Roswell Independent School District will be able to cast their ballots at six voting convenience centers around town — at the mall, the civic center, the Boys and Girls Club, Waymaker Church, ENMU-R and the County Clerk’s office.

Four of the five positions on the Roswell district’s school board are up for election, making this a highly significant election cycle. Inside today’s RDR is a Voters Guide to help you in making your selection. We encourage you to take part and cast your ballot, if you haven’t already, on Tuesday.

And we quote

“I have seen reports that show changing the time twice a year has an adverse effect on people’s health. When the time changes, people experience more mishaps, accidents and even more heart attacks. Sometimes, no change is good.”

— State Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, as he introduced a bill, for a second time, that would place New Mexico on daylight saving time year-round.

