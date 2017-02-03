Username: 1

Gilbert Lucero listens to closing arguments Friday morning for his alleged conspiracy to murder Isaiah Sanchez in 2014. His brother, Steven Lee Lucero, is appealing his 40-year prison sentence, having been found guilty of three criminal counts in July 2016. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

A three-and-half day jury trial ended in the acquittal of Gilbert Lucero of Roswell, who had been charged in the brutal murder of auto mechanic Isaiah Estalano Blue Sanchez more than two years ago.

Jurors deliberated a little more than an hour before finding Lucero, 34, not guilty on four criminal counts: murder, conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence. Closing arguments in the case occurred Friday morning in Judge James Hudson’s court in the Fifth Judicial District Court in Roswell.

“Obviously we are disappointed,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Emily Fry, “but we always respect the decision of the jury.”

She said no further action is planned by the District Attorney office regarding the case as far as she is aware.

Jurors also had the option of finding Lucero guilty of lesser

charges, such as second-degree murder, on some counts. Had he been found guilty of felony murder, he was facing the possibility of life imprisonment. He had been in jail since his arrest on the murder in October 2014.

Lucero’s younger brother, Steven Lee Lucero, 32, was found guilty in

July of felony murder in the same crime that involved multiple stab wounds

and blunt object trauma to [auth] Sanchez, whom family members have described as a hard-working and kind man.

Sentenced in August to the maximum of 40 years in prison on three counts,

Steven Lucero’s case has entered into an automatic appeal. During sentencing, he swore his

innocence. He quoted from a couple of Bible verses about the penalties due

those who lie, in unnamed reference to the prosecution’s key witness, his

ex-wife, Vanessa Lucero.

The prosecution’s case hinged largely on the testimony of Vanessa Lucero, who told police and testified to a conspiracy that involved the Lucero brothers and herself as well as the girlfriend of Gilbert Lucero, Sherry Sanchez. According to Vanessa Lucero’s testimony, Sherry Sanchez was present during some of the events associated with the crime.

Neither Vanessa Lucero nor Sherry Sanchez have been charged

in connection with the case. Prosecutors have stressed, however, that they have made no deals with

Vanessa Lucero in exchange for her testimony.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Emily Fry and Deputy District

Attorney Matthew Stone, reviewing the case for jurors, told a complicated story about a romantic triangle and a conspiracy to kill the victim.

They said that Vanessa Lucero, arrested in July 2014 for

driving a car reported stolen, was afraid that her questioning by police would

cause her ex-husband to be angry with her, so she felt the best way to protect

herself was to volunteer to police information about the murder of Isaiah Sanchez, her on-again,

off-again boyfriend, whose body had been discovered the day of the crime.

Vanessa Lucero told police and later testified that she, her

husband and Gilbert Lucero hatched a plan against Isaiah Sanchez for two main

reasons: as revenge for him supposedly having hit Vanessa Lucero and because

Steven Lucero wanted the engine from the victim’s truck.

Both prosecutors and the defense lawyer said that Vanessa Lucero had

Isaiah Sanchez wrapped around her finger. Vanessa testified that, as part of the plot, she arranged to buy

methamphetamine from Isaiah Lucero and use it with him late on the night of

June 3 or early in the morning of June 4. With this in mind, she lured him to a vacant rental house

on North Maryland Street where Gilbert Lucero and Sherry Sanchez used to live. Once Vanessa Lucero and the victim walked into the

hallway, Gilbert Lucero and Steven Lucero jumped him, prosecutors said, hitting

him repeatedly with guns and stabbing him numerous times.

They then stole his pick-up truck, Vanessa Lucero said. Police later would find the

tire rims and engine from the victim’s truck in Steven Lucero’s truck. Prosecutors

said police also took a photo of Steven Lucero wearing the victim’s necklace.

Vanessa Lucero said the brothers returned to the house

early on June 4 after the attack because they had discovered that part of one of their guns had fallen off. She alleged that they had found the victim still breathing but had said that he wasn’t when they left.

Defense attorney Gary Mitchell called Vanessa Lucero’s

“crazy” because she had changed her story many times and added that parts of it defied common sense.

More importantly, he said, was the lack of any corroborating

evidence.

There was no DNA evidence linking the Luceros to the scene. No

knives or guns were ever found (with Vanessa Lucero saying bloody clothing and weapons had been thrown in the Pecos River). No bullet casings or bullet holes were located in

spite of Vanessa Lucero’s saying she heard gunshots during the

crime. Vanessa Lucero also offered testimony about cell phone calls among

alleged conspirators and trips to Wal-Mart to buy ammunition, but that

testimony was not borne out by records or videos.

“Perhaps the best way you measure the credibility of a

witness is that they tell you four or five stories about the same thing,” said

Mitchell, who urged jurors not to rely on Vanessa Lucero’s testimony. “We don’t

have any evidence from police. There’s no evidence from search warrants. No

admissions.”

At Steven Lucero’s sentencing, about 10 of Isaiah Sanchez’s

relatives spoke about the victim as a “kind and gentle soul” who had worked hard to

achieve his educational and vocational goals. They said he was a thoughtful,

giving and beloved family member and expressed how deeply his loss had been

felt in their lives.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

