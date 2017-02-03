Username: 1

Above: Roswell senior guard Garret Smothermon scores one of his three 2-point baskets during the Coyotes 84-53 win over the Lovington Wildcats Friday night in the Coyote Den. Smothermon did most of his damange from beyond the arc where he went 8-for-8 and led all scorers with 32 points. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Roswell senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda hits a shot from just outside the paint during the Lady Coyotes’ 63-33 win over the visiting Lovington Lady Wildcats Friday at the Coyote Den. De La Cerda scored a [auth] game-high 27 points in the victory. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Above: Roswell junior guard Anica Dillard hits a 3-pointer off the bench Friday night during the Lady Coyotes’ win over Lovington. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Roswell junior post Mauricio Mendoza looks for a shot while a big Lovington defender looks to stop him during the Coyotes 84-53 district victory over the visiting Wildcats Friday night. Mendoza went 8-for-8 at the free-throw line for eight points on the night. (David Rocha Photo)

The Roswell High boys and girls basketball teams both remained firmly in control of district 4-5A following convincing wins Friday evening inside the Coyote Den. The boys improved to 17-4 and a perfect 3-0 in district with a 84-53 victory while the top-ranked girls moved to 19-4 and 3-0 in district with a big 63-33 win over the Lady Cats.

Coyotes 84, Wildcats 53

The Roswell High Coyotes used a huge game from senior Garrett Smothermon offensively while getting some great perimeter defense to down the visiting Wildcats. Smothermon went a perfect 8-for-8 from 3-point land while finishing with 32 points. The Wildcats’ big posts – Arturo Carrasco and Colby Vancleve – got their looks offensively, but the Coyotes did the job from outside the paint to pave the way for the big district win.

Coach Britt Cooper was pleased with his team’s performance and pleased with the 3-0 start to district play. “We took care of the first half and now we turn around and go back against everyone again. We played a real solid game all the way through tonight. It was a complete game. I thought our offense executed better tonight and definitely the defense was there again. I was proud of the effort.”

The Coyotes trailed only once – after an opening bucket from Carasco – as Smothermon hit four 3s in the opening period as the Coyotes raced off to a 23-12 first period lead.

The Coyotes stayed hot in the second as Tarren Burrola hit a three right off the bat and then got a steal and fed Luke Lara for a quick five-point swing in the first 34 seconds of the period. Lara would get another and Burrola would follow with two freebies as the lead grew to 32-15. Burrola would finish with hit three treys and 15 points.

The Wildcats’ Carrasco would take advantage of the size edge to get six of his 14 in the quarter, but the visitors simply could not keep up with the torrid pace the Coyotes had set.

The Coyotes got the final five points from Isaiah Carmona as they went up at the break 46-26.

The third was more of the same as five different Coyotes scored as the lead quickly got out of control. Smothermon hit another two bombs while DaSean Lacey hit for five points. The quarter would end with the hosts firmly in control with a 70-37 lead.

“He (Smothermon) was real solid,” stated Cooper. “He came out and shot the ball real well. Tarren (Burrola) shot the ball real well also as we ended up with 11 3s for the game. We were real solid from the outside. I’m sure Lovington was trying to take (Chris) Mesquita away, but with our team, we have a lot of guys that can step up. Tonight the guards were there. I thought everyone came in and played well off the bench – Mauricio (Mendoza) was 8-for-8 at the line. The good thing about our team is that somebody every night is stepping up.”

With the Wildcats content to stay in their zone defense, the Coyotes were content to run some offense and control the ball for the first three minutes of the final frame.

The Wildcats would finally get a couple of hoops to fall, but Lacey would hit two more himself and Smothermon would get his final trey to stretch the lead to 78-45.

The Wildcats would outscore the hosts 8-6 down the stretch for the final of 85-53.

Lady Coyotes 63, Lady Wildcats 33

The Lady Coyotes took down the Lady Cats from Lovington 63-33 as they shook off a slow first quarter to dominate in the district victory. Once again, the Coyotes used the stellar play of Jaedyn De La Cerda, who scored 27 points, to aid in the big win.

The Wildcats were the ones that came out rolling though as it appeared that the tough schedule they played in the pre-district portion of the season would pay dividends. They led 6-0 early as the Coyotes’ first five possessions ended in two turnovers, two missed shots, and one jump ball.

De La Cerda would hit her first two buckets at the 2:41 mark to finally get the Coyotes on the board, but they would still trail at the quarter break 10-6 as the Wildcats got good performances from seniors Jasperia Wright and Azaria Stewart who did their best to pressure the ball and contain De La Cerda.

Coach Fernando Sanchez was pleased with the play of his squad early on despite the score. “I thought we were fighting. I think we are going to get everybody’s best game. At the beginning, give a lot of credit to Lovington. They came in and they were definitely prepared. They ran a lot of good things and they got some good kids. Their size definitely bothered us early on. But, resiliency from our girls got us to do what we always do. The defense really picked up. Our defense leads us everywhere we go. We gave up 10 in the first quarter and then single digits in every other quarter. That was the difference for us.”

The game would slowly start to go in favor of the Coyotes as De La Cerda would hit 13 in the quarter and take charge. Her two free throws midway through the quarter gave the hosts a 15-13 lead and they would never trail again. Sheyanne Sandoval would follow with a three and the Wildcats could not take advantage of two more quick Wright hoops as the lead at half would grow to 25-18 in favor of the Lady ‘Yotes.

The third quarter saw senior DeAvion Allen take control in the paint as she would put in three tough hoops down low. Allen was able to post a lot better as the Wildcats switched to a man defense and the Coyotes did much better offensively.

“We identified that (the switch in defenses) early on and led to our post (Allen) to become more active,” stated coach Sanchez. “We tried to get the ball inside and (Allen) definitely showed up. It wasn’t just Allen though. Getting the run out from Anica (Dillard) on the fast break to get the lead for the first time – those things are huge and they get your momentum back. (De La Cerda) is (De La Cerda). In that second quarter, she got seven points and it really helps get us going and that’s where the distance comes from.”

The Coyotes would get a three from Melanie Martinez with 1 second remaining to take a 45-27 lead heading into the final frame.

The Coyotes continued to pour it on as De La Cerda would hit a couple more early to stretch the lead to a 26 points. The Wildcats’ Kamaryn Cunningham would make a three point play with about four minutes to go that stopped the Coyote 14-0 run as the lead would stay at 53-30.

The Coyote and Wildcat reserves would wrap up the last parts of the game to the final 63-33 victory.

Both Coyote squads have a week off until a rematch with the Goddard Rockets at Ground Zero on Friday night. Tipoff is at 5:30 pm.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« Lady Rockets get back on track, win in Artesia