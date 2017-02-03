Username: 1

ARTESIA — The Goddard Rockets fell to 0-3 in District 4-5A play Friday night, losing to [auth] the Artesia Bulldogs on the road by a final score of 56-34.

Little went right for Goddard in the first half, as the Rockets went nearly a full quarter without scoring a point after junior center Dalin Stanford stole the ball on the Bulldogs’ side of the court and raced to the other end for a layup midway through the first period. At that point Artesia led 5-2.

Junior guard Tommy Madrid scored the next Rocket points at the 5:40 mark in the second quarter. By then, the Bulldogs were up 15-4.

Senior forward Ethan Coombes drained a deep 3-pointer about a minute later as the Rockets looked to get on a roll, but Artesia went on a 15-0 run to put Goddard in a big hole.

Junior guard Jesse Reyes had the only other Goddard bucket of the first half as he made a nice move in traffic to put in a short shot and the Rockets were down big at the half, 33-9.

The Rockets fared better in the second half, but were still outscored 18-10 in the third period. A 15-5 fourth quarter in favor of Goddard wasn’t enough to dig out.

Stanford led the Rockets with 13 points, the only Goddard player with double digits.

The Rockets (9-13, 0-3) host the district-leading Roswell Coyotes at 7 p.m. on Friday.

