I don’t understand this Trump ban on Muslims. We have had no successful terror attacks by a foreign terrorist since Sept. 11, 2001. Our national security agencies have done [auth] their jobs of keeping us safe to absolute perfection. No Americans killed by foreign terrorists on American soil yet we have had some 250,000 Americans murdered by other Americans since 9-11. If Trump truly cared about our safety I would think he would have called for an investigation to determine the causes, and to seek solutions to the real problem of our high murder rate.

We have nothing to fear from Islam. We have nothing to fear from Muslim refugees. There are presently some 3.5 million Muslims in the U.S., which is roughly 1 percent of the population, yet they commit only 0.02 percent of the crime. We need more people like this. We should welcome the Syrian refugees with open arms, we need more law-abiding citizens in our nation.

We have nothing to fear from ISIS. They are a religious group trying to impose their beliefs on other Muslims. They number less than 20,000 with no navy, no air force, and they are struggling to hold their previously captured territory. They do consider us an enemy because we are bombing them on a daily basis as well as providing advisors, intelligence and arms in an effort to defeat them, but they don’t have the resources to do us much harm.

We do have some real issues facing our nation. Our violent crime rate is higher than many developing nations, we have some 13 million children living in food-insecure households, and our overall poverty rate is a disgrace in the wealthiest nation on Earth. Let’s invest our energies, and our tax dollars, in seeking solutions to real problems.

Trump is blowing smoke. He has absolutely no qualifications to lead our nation. All he can do is find fault where none exists, and promote an atmosphere of fear and negativity.

We are a better nation than this.

John Grogan

Roswell

