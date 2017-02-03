Username: 1

I’ve been thinking how winter has been with us with its occasional snow, cold winds, and freezing temperatures, and if I am ready for spring to arrive. But, since we have only recently celebrated one of America’s oldest holidays, Groundhog Day, we may be in for more cold weather if the furred forecaster has his way.

Or, we could have a quicker end to the dropping temperatures if the coin toss goes the other way. It all hinges on a shadow, or the absence of one, as to whether we have six more weeks of winter or not.

One of my favorite quotes from Groundhog Day, a 1993 film starring Bill Murray, comes at the end when the main character has learned his lesson and seeks to become a better person. It goes something like this: “Also, since when Chekhov saw the long winter, he saw a winter bleak and dark and bereft of hope. Yet we know that winter is just another step in the cycle of life …” There’s more, but I’ll give it to you later.

I can remember back when I was a young boy growing up in Roswell and how we would spend our cold days and nights living on Mulberry Street [auth] located a block east of Garden Street. Our living room had a gas heater with six or eight small, intricately created stone pieces, all lined up in a row that glowed red in the darkness. I remember it had a background of thicker material to absorb the heat and push it forward into the small living room our house contained. There are days I wonder whatever happened to that heater, and why we have to have such efficient, remote, and effective heat pumps these days that offer only comfort and never any memories.

As the middle child of four boys, I was often right in the middle of any escapades my two older brothers would concoct. A favorite was to go walking to St. John’s Catholic Church for Catechism and then the hour or two afterwards spent playing at the Ave Maria Center. After being instructed in the doctrines of the Catholic Church, we were then allowed across the street to the place where we really wanted to be, but unfortunately for us, you couldn’t have one without the other.

The center offered different forms of entertainment, but for me it was always skating. I still recall how we had to use the old-fashion skates that clipped onto your shoes with the aid of a skate key. After having fun, we would start our way home and along the way we had a new past time if there was snow on the streets. We would wait for a car to come creeping by due to the icy road and then we would run up behind it and grab a hold of the bumper and slide till the driver became aware of us and made us let go.

Yes, it was very dangerous and highly illegal, but we were teenagers and bad choices were a part of that time. We also heard some choice language which can’t be repeated here and I never would encourage anyone to do what we did back then.

I think our last and best use of the cold weather and snow was how we would construct massive snow forts in preparation for epic snowball fights. At the time, there were plenty of empty fields near our home. One of these is now Melendez Park found on the corner of Garden and Reed Streets.

Here, with the use of boxes, shovels and plenty of elbow grease and youthful energy, we would construct our defenses against the coming battles. Being the middle child didn’t always mean safety with my brothers, but since I had three other cousins in my age group, there was some shelter in numbers. Usually, it was the older against the younger and I think you can figure out who came out victorious!

Winter, cold and snowy may mean being huddled inside for warmth for many, but for us growing up in Roswell back then, it meant long hours spent outside challenging not only the elements, but ourselves as well. If you lived here in our little city in the ‘60s and ‘70s, then maybe you too had the opportunity to create your own unique type of winter fun.

Here’s the rest of the quote from Groundhog Day: “But standing here among the people of Punxsutawney and basking in the warmth of their hearths and hearts, I couldn’t imagine a better fate than a long and lustrous winter.”

Replace Punxsutawney with Roswell and I truly believe winter in Roswell is a glorious time. Don’t forget your gloves and always make sure your cousins are close by!

Jose Mike Jimenez is a freelance writer and was an instructor at ENMU-R until his retirement. He can be reached at jmikejimenez@hotmail.com.

