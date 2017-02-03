Learning positivity through dance
NDI New Mexico (National Dance Institute) has been com[auth] ing to Pecos Elementary School since 2004. Many students performing in the shows keep coming back. Students from kindergarten through fifth grade get to be a part of this uplifting dance experience that encourages working hard, doing your best, never giving up and living a healthy life as the ways to a successful life. (Curtis Michaels Photo)
