ARTESIA — The Goddard Lady Rockets traveled to Artesia Friday night in desperate need of a district win and that’s just what they got, [auth] with a dominating 63-42 victory over the Lady ‘Dogs at the Bulldog Pit.

Artesia got on the scoreboard first with an easy putback off a missed 3-pointer, but Goddard responded as senior Micaela Kolker picked up a steal and took it the other way for a layup to tie the game at 2 early in the opening period.

The Lady Rockets took a four-point lead after buckets from seniors Katherine Kolker and Desi Flores before the Lady Bulldogs recovered with a trey to tighten the score at 6-5.

But Micaela Kolker responded with consecutive 3-pointers and junior Camaryn Villalpando scored under the basket as Goddard doubled up the Lady ‘Dogs, 14-7.

Artesia’s Gracie Puentes scored the final three points of the quarter for the home team before Flores completed a bounce pass to sophomore Bailey Beene for an easy bucket in the paint to make the score 16-10 in favor of the Lady Rockets.

A couple quick scores from Artesia reduced the Goddard lead to a single point, but again the Kolker sisters answered the challenge, as Micaela found Katherine for a wide-open 3.

That big shot sparked the Lady Rockets as Flores and the Kolkers each hit treys and Villalpando had a tough putback and a couple free throws to put Goddard up 34-22 at the half.

After the break, the Lady Rockets kept the defensive pressure on and held Artesia to just six points in the third quarter. Micaela Kolker got the scoring started with a strong drive to the hoop from the left side and Beene ended the quarter with a “touchdown” catch and make off the long inbound pass from senior Lara Carrica.

In the opening minute of the final frame, Beene hit a short jumper off the glass from the short corner to open up a 20-point lead at 48-28. The Lady Rockets put on an unselfish assist show for the next five minutes as Beene and the Kolkers delivered accurate passes to their teammates that led to easy points.

Goddard finished off the big win at the charity stripe, as Micaela and Katherine Kolker combined for four points at the free-throw line and the Lady Rockets left the City of Champions with a crucial 63-42 triumph.

After starting out 0-2 in District 4-5A, the win marked returns to form for Micaela Kolker and Camaryn Villalpando. Both players have double-digit scoring averages for the season, but suffered slumps against Roswell and Lovington.

The Lady Rockets (15-8, 1-2) have a week off before hosting the Roswell Lady Coyotes Friday, the third meeting of the season between the crosstown rivals.

