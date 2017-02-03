Username: 1

The [auth] Colt basketball team is still searching for their first district win after losing 60-49 to visiting Ruidoso.

The game was much tighter than the final score — the two teams battled to a 16-14 Warrior lead at the end of the first period.

NMMI allowed Ruidoso to score the first nine points in the game before storming back to take a one-point lead, 12-11, after an assist by Hector Reynolds gave Dillon Reynolds an uncontested inside bucket.

Point guard Jesus Luy put up six points in the Colt run with two-for-two shooting from behind the arc.

The second period, however, belonged to the Warriors. They streaked out to a five-point lead to open the quarter, led by as much as 12 halfway through, then went into the locker room with a nine point lead, 31-22.

In the third, NMMI managed to get back to within four points with easy inside shots after breaking the Warrior press, but fell behind once again when Ruidoso dropped the press in favor of a 2-3 zone.

NMMI shot well enough from the outside to win the third, 14-13, but still found themselves down by eight, 44-36, heading into the fourth and final period.

Another Warrior run to start the fourth again had the Colts trailing by 12, but the Colts answered back with seven points by Luy on a free throw and a pair of treys, and another inside score for two by Fausto Baranzini.

With less than two minutes left in the game, the Colts trailed by just three, 50-47.

That was as close as NMMI could get, as Colt shots from the outside missed their mark while Ruidoso hit their foul shots down the stretch to keep the game out of reach.

Top scorer for the Colts was Luy with 17. Baranzini had 13 points and 8 rebounds. Reynolds had 12 points and five boards, and Reyna led in assists with eight.

The loss put NMMI at 2-16 on the season and 0-4 in conference, but head coach Christian Stevens knows they are improving with every game.

Doug Walp Sports Editor

