New Mexico’s two-tiered driver’s license law that Gov. Sus[auth] ana Martinez celebrated as a political victory has been a horror show for ordinary people, Democratic state senators said Thursday, and a major activist group in the state has promised to continue its efforts to seek reform.

”We are making it really hard,” said Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Santa Fe, during the Senate Public Affairs Committee hearing in the Capitol Building, the first to solicit testimony about the effect of the law on residents. “Immigrants, homeless people, elders. … We’re really making it difficult for people in the state.”

The law gives state residents without proof of immigration status an opportunity to obtain a driving privilege card. U.S. citizens also can obtain the privilege card if they don’t want a license that complies with the federal REAL ID law. But those who want to use their driver’s license to board a plane or enter a secure government building need the full-fledged license that complies with federal law.

People who spoke at the two-hour hearing, chaired by Sen. Gerald “Jerry” Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, told of how difficult obtaining a license has been under the new law. Many spoke of having to make several trips to the Motor Vehicle Division because state staffers rejected various forms of required identification.

Stefanics, a member of the committee, said she spoke to someone who had to make three trips to get a license. Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, said he’s talked to someone who had to go to an MVD office nine times.

Stefanics said she’s also heard of elderly people just giving up on trying to get a license or identification card because it’s so difficult.

John Monforte, acting director of the state Department of Taxation and Revenue, said changing to the two-tiered driver’s license system last year has been “a heavy lift” for the state — a contention that many at the hearing would call an understatement.

HB 99 took effect Nov. 14. The REAL ID meets federal requirements for proof of identity and requires applicants to prove their citizenship or status as legal U.S. residents, in addition to other requirements regarding proof of age and physical address. The Driver’s Authorization Card is designed to provide a driver’s license and photo ID for undocumented residents or others who don’t want to prove residency status. A current valid license is enough to obtain a two-year DAC. For a four-year DAC, applicants need documents proving where they live.

”We want this administration to follow the law that both Democrats and Republicans wanted when they voted for this in 2015,” said Emmanuelle Leal, a spokesperson for the statewide Somos Un Pueblo Unido, an immigrant-led civil rights group which has been vocal in describing the implementation of the law as “chaotic” and “botched.”

Somos’ staff attorney, Gabriela Guzman, spoke at the hearing.

Leal said that his group intends to meet with Monforte in the near future, as he said was recommended by Ortiz y Pino, to develop ways that could ease problems experienced by such groups as victims of domestic violence, the homeless and undocumented residents. These are among the groups who often can have problems producing needed documentation and who often feel intimidated by state officials.

”We set up a hotline in the days following the law taking effect because we heard how confusing the implementation was,” Leal said. “We had more than 300 calls in two days.”

Leal characterized many of the problems as falling into two categories: misinformation or wrong application of the law by Motor Vehicle Division staff and the “harsh” rules that he contends unnecessarily reduced the types of acceptable documents that could be presented.

”They shortened the list not because it was required by law but because they chose to,” said Leal.

He said that testimony presented also told about undocumented residents being forced to be re-fingerprinted or being turned away when applying for the driver’s authorization cards.

”The acting secretary … correctly said that only undocumented immigrants applying for the first time or who have an expired ID need to be fingerprinted,” he said.

Leal also said that he heard of people being told that they had no choice but to obtain a REAL ID.

”DMV officials are supposed to inform us that we have a choice,” he said.

Some senators also questioned whether the MVD was doing enough to let already-licensed drivers know that they can get the two-year driving privilege card.

There’s frustration on the part of MVD employees as well.

Will Duran, director of the agency, said promising employees are quitting because they’re tired of dealing with angry people who have been thwarted in their attempts to get a driver’s license. He said unsatisfied customers have thrown objects at clerks, and there have been cases of vandalism at one MVD office in Albuquerque, possibly because of snags with driver’s licenses.

”The pressure must be enormous,” said Ortiz y Pino. “People are pissed. … I keep hearing from people who no longer drive but need some kind of identification to cash their checks. That didn’t use to be a problem. Couldn’t we do something about that? Couldn’t we find some simple, fast state ID card?”

There also were tense exchanges between Monforte and committee members. Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said she believed the department was overreaching in its interpretation of the law.

”We just want you to follow law,” she said. “That is the crux of the issue.”

Monforte replied, “I’m not sure all legislators realize what they voted on.”

Despite the problems people have experienced with the new system, tens of thousands of New Mexicans have obtained licenses.

Duran said that since the state began offering REAL ID-compliant licenses late last year, about 87,000 have been issued. Another 45,000 people have received driving privilege cards.

Contact Steve Terrell at 505-986-3037 or sterrell@sfnewmexican.com.

Roswell Daily Record staff writer Lisa Dunlap also contributed to this report. She can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

