Honesty [auth] is the window of life, allowing you to see the world as it really is. Obstinacy to honesty is the shade you pull over your eyes when you don’t like what you see out the window of life. Life boasts of no trickery. What you see is what you get. What do you see?

American news attracts its viewers like a mosquito and the scent of blood. We spend hours sucking up scenes of trauma and drama. Why? Because it shows how wrong the world is but how right we are.

Think about it. On a regular basis do you spend hours glued to a news channel that does not share your political or philosophical view of things? What happens when you daily drink from your news channel? You’re affirmed. If you weren’t, it would lose its appeal.

We could ask another question. In general, viewing the world from the honest window of your favorite news channel, do you not see unrelenting warfare on new playing fields? Some people teach their children to literally decapitate others who don’t believe like them. Some children are sold like cattle to be used for sex. (Slavery stains our era worse than ever, by the way.) Some teach their children to surgically castrate themselves if they don’t like what they “see” inside their own window. These aren’t speculations or opinions. They’re facts. It’s the way things are.

One implication of always viewing the stuff out there is that we forget about the stuff in here. Why is gossip so sweet? (Proverbs 18:8) It’s not about my problems — but yours.

Why is Facebook so addictive? You have no choice but to view my world through the window of my choosing. And I have no choice but to judge based on the window of your choosing. It’s our opportunity to create a reality-fantasy world. It’s attractively addictive even though we may be unattractive. But who knows, who cares, right?

Imagine if you watched an honest news station that streamed live footage of your life. How alluring would that be? I don’t mean snippets of your Facebook timeline — not fake news, but honest news, like snippets of your thought life or scenes of your alone times. Atheist Christopher Hitchens believes it’s absurd for a “god” to accuse people of “thought-crime.” But he overlooks that even our justice system seeks to discern whether a person’s actions were premeditated: What was going on in their minds prior to and when they carried out their crime?

The logic here is to point out a double-standard. To be fair, if we choose to look out our windows objectively and honestly, we must also look inside with the same objectivity. If we honestly look inside our hearts, what do we see? The objective standard to look honestly at the state of things must be applied to our own persons.

I acknowledge that all is not bad or as bad as it could be. With that same window of honesty, I also see a world that seeks justice and change. The same can be said of individuals. People are not only bad or as bad as they could be. And if you had live footage of your thought life and alone times, it would not be all bad. Yet it does not change the fact that you would most likely decline the invitation to be part of a”real” reality show entitled, ”You and Your Thoughts!”

Why? Because either generally what we’d see would not be good or the bad we do see would be of the kind that no good could make up or gloss over it.

Where do we go from here? Honestly. Honestly, we start with our hearts. Yes, it’s true that we all desire a better world, that no one is perfect, and that we do desire to do right. But “right’’ can be relative and God’s truth is not.

For example, if I say, “All truth is relative, therefore what you believe is true and what I believe is true,” that is not a relative statement. “All truth is relative,” is an absolute statement, not a relative statement. Therefore all truth is not relative. The Bible condemns that view of relativity.

The recurring assertion, “everyone did what was right in their own eyes,” is an indictment against the people of Israel for not following God’s definition of truth. Doing what was right in their own eyes amounted to, “and the people Israel did what was evil in the sight of the Lord.”

First, we start with God. We begin with God, not with ourselves, because it’s through Him that we understand ourselves rightly. He made us in His image (Genesis 1:26).

Second, we must honestly consider the claims of Jesus. For starters, He himself said He’s “the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). As you know, no honest man would say such a thing if it weren’t true. Either Jesus is a lunatic, a liar or Lord. No middle ground. The claim that Jesus was simply a good moral teacher screams lunacy, for no good moral teacher would claim that he embodies truth if that were a flat out lie.

Third, we must take an honest look into the Scriptures. Jesus claims to be the fulfillment of them (Matthew 5:17). The world is a war zone, and we ourselves have all sorts of battles we fight. Be honest with yourself and look to God. He’s making things right through Jesus and His cross (2 Corinthians 5:19).

Ryan Reynolds is pastor of Redeemer Christian Fellowship Church in Roswell. The Daily Record invites local pastors to submit guest columns to rotate in this weekly feature. For more information, call managing editor Timothy P. Howsare at 575-622-7710, Ext. 301, or email editor@rdrnews.com.

