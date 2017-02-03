Username: 1

Palombi

The former Roswell police officer who was subdued with beanbag rounds after an hours-long standoff Wednesday with Albuquerque police was being held Friday at the Metro Detention Center in Albuquerque.

After a tense standoff with a SWAT team and a crisis negotiations team that closed traffic for hours in both directions on Interstate 40, Valerie R. Palombi, 25, was taken into custody unharmed by Albuquerque authorities.

Police became involved when they received a call from a family member around 6:30 a.m. regarding a suicidal subject.

While pacing back and forth on a pedestrian bridge over the busy interstate, Palombi began waving a handgun. Police say they closed the highway because they feared Palombi, in her agitated state, could start shooting at vehicles.

Palombi is being detained at the MDC for two warrants from Chaves County — probation [auth] violation and robbery with a deadly weapon, which is a first degree-felony. In August, Palombi and a Roswell man, Keven T. Blake, were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant.

Palombi was sentenced to probation in April for an armed standoff with Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies in December 2015. A felony charge of aggravated assault upon a peace officer was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

While off-duty, Palombi reportedly consumed a bottle of pain pills and alcohol. Authorities then were called to her home north of Roswell city limits in regard to a suicidal subject.

Deputies encountered Palombi on her porch with a gun. She taunted deputies: “Are you guys going to shoot me if I point this at you?”

Similar to Wednesday’s incident in Albuquerque, Chaves County deputies subdued Palombi with beanbag rounds.

It was not clear Friday whether the APD will press charges of its own. There were no new charges listed on an online report from the MDC.

Albuquerque Police Chief Gorden Eden Jr. told reporters Wednesday that his department is working with the district attorney in Bernalillo County.

Wednesday’s standoff is possibly the third time Palombi has attempted “suicide by cop.”

Eden said in 2015 his department was alerted by Roswell police that Palombi was on her way to Albuquerque to attempt “suicide by police officer.”

According to online court records, Palombi was charged in Albuquerque in 2010 with battery and resisting arrest, but those charges were dismissed.

Eden praised his officers for safely deesculating a volitile situation and thanked businesses and citizens for their patience during the freeway closure.

Palombi was hired by the RPD in January 2014 and was terminated from the department in early January 2016.

Espinoza said whether Palombi is returned to Chaves County depends on whether local authorities want to extradite her.

RPD spokesperson Todd Wildermuth said Friday said he is not sure “where she will be sent and when.”

Chaves County Sheriff Britt Snyder said Friday that extradition means bringing back a suspect from one state to another, which is a complicated legal process, but that is not the case with Palombi.

He said his agency will bring Palombi back to Chaves County “as soon as she is ready.”

Espinoza said while at the jail, Palombi will undergo a mental evaluation and receive any assistance she may need.

