First Friday gets community support
Above: Girl Scout Troop No. 14 members Samantha Muse, 11, right, and Heather Donahue, 13, make a sales pitch for their cookies during the February First Friday event, sponsored by MainStreet Roswell, which promotes entertainment, shopping, eating and cultural events in downtown Main Street the first Friday [auth] of each month. Performances by the local band Marie Manning and the Escape and Broadway song performers Merideth Hildreth and Jim Franklin also were featured.
This First Friday had a charitable focus, according to MainStreet staff. Businesses and retailers plan to raise donations for area causes for the next few weeks, kicking off the fundraising at the Friday event. Donations will be presented at Feb. 17 at a 2 p.m. “Roswell has a heart” event in Reischman Park. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)
Below: A group begins to form at Stellar Coffee on North Main Street about 5:30 p.m. Friday as events get underway for First Friday. Therapy dogs greet people as they wait for Stellar Coffee’s first-ever guitar solo contest to begin. Stellar plans other music contests in the future. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)
