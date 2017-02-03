Username: 1

Roswell state Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell says while the political divisions at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe have deepened, there is bipartisan support for two bills she’s introduced that would directly affect the Ruidoso Downs Race Track.

House Bill 229 would prohibit those involved in horse doping out of state from competing in New Mexico. [auth] The bill would require the New Mexico Racing Commission to deny or revoke an occupational license if the applicant has administered or conspired to administer any performance-altering substance.

“If you are a trainer or jockey or whatever the case may be from another state and your license has been revoked in another state, you will not be allowed to race in the state of New Mexico,” Ezzell said. “It does not go before a judge or anybody else.”

Ezzell said currently, the Racing Commission may permit a jockey or trainer found in violation of Association of Racing Commissioners International standards to compete in New Mexico. The ARCI is the umbrella organization of governing rule-making bodies for professional horse and greyhound racing in North America. ARCI sets standards for racing regulation, medication policy, drug testing laboratories, as well as off-track wagering.

In April 2015, the governor signed into law a bill requiring drug testing for racehorses following rules published by the ARCI.

Ezzell’s bill would prohibit the issuance of an occupational license for five years from the date of denial or revocation elsewhere. The bill would also require the Racing Commission to hire or contract with an equine health and testing adviser, rather the current requirement to designate at least one official chemist. The equine health and testing adviser would have to be a doctor of veterinary medicine.

House Bill 230 would amend the Gaming Control Act to require horse racetracks to maintain a minimum number of races.

The bill would require racetracks that pay more than $8 million annually to maintain a minimum of three live race days a week, with at least 10 live races on each day during its licensed race meets. Racetracks that fail to meet the minimum race requirements would have their gaming operator’s license voided, with exceptions for severe weather, a strike or work stoppage by jockeys or others, a power outage or other other hazardous condition.

The proposed bill’s language would require racetracks to hold the same type of canceled race within two weeks, as the race season permits.

Ezzell said House Bill 230 is supported by Ruidoso Downs, the richest quarterhorse race in the world, and would provide more races for horse owners and trainers.

Ezzell’s House Bill 24 would create a state trust lands restoration and remediation fund. One percent of income derived from state trust lands would be deposited into the fund, up to $5 million.

“It’s to clean up anything like somebody out there dumping tires,” Ezzell said. “We’ve (seen) what they’ve done in Chaves County, this is a prime example of where there was a defunct oil company that left a huge mess. It’s just to clean up those particular areas that don’t fall under the jurisdiction of the Mining Act or anything like that.”

Monies in the state trust lands restoration and remediation fund could only be used “to administer contractual surface damage and watershed restoration and remediation projects on state trust lands.” The House Energy, Environment & Natural Resources Committee, on which Ezzell serves, unanimously passed the bill Tuesday and sent it along to the House Appropriations & Finance Committee.

“It’s a really, really good bill that helps keep our state lands clean,” Ezzell said.

House Bill 59 would enable low-interest loans or grants to fund certain water projects. The bill specifies numerous water projects throughout New Mexico, none in Chaves County, although one each in Carlsbad, Clovis, Portales and Curry County.

“It is to help our smaller communities that might have the need for a grant or a super, super low-interest loan to help with their water supply, their sewer system, their pipelines, their water tanks,” Ezzell said.

An emergency clause in the bill states “it is necessary for the public peace, health and safety that this act take effect immediately.” Ezzell said declaring an emergency could open the state spigot for many other future water projects.

Ezzell is co-sponsoring House Bill 176 with Roswell state Reps. Greg Nibert and Bob Wooley. It would expand the permissible uses of revenues from local sales taxes to include more types of infrastructure.

She is also co-sponsoring House Bill 199, the Consumer Protection for Distributed Generation Act with Democrat Debbie Rodella of Española, the Vacant Rural Building Act with Republican Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences and House Bill 256, which would appropriate $1.8 million from the public project revolving fund to the drinking water state revolving loan fund to provide state matching funds for federal Safe Drinking Water Act projects.

Ezzell, serving her seventh consecutive two-year term in the House and known as one of the most conservative lawmakers in Santa Fe, acknowledged conservative legislative initiatives supported by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez are not likely to get very far in the Democrat-controlled House or Senate.

Chosen as chair of the House Republican Caucus in November, the third highest position among Republicans in the House, Ezzell said she’s looking to forge bipartisan legislation given the deep political divisions present among state lawmakers.

“It’s very partisan up here this year, I will tell you that,” Ezzell said. “We’re supportive of anything that’s for the good of all of New Mexico, that’s from the whole Republican delegation.”

The 53rd legislative session underway in Santa Fe ends March 18.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

