Greyhound shortstop Susannah Chandler gets a hit during the Southeastern Oklahoma State Regional Tournament in Durant, Oklahoma Friday. ENMU dropped both games, but Chandler hit .500 and two freshman pitchers had respectable outings for the Greyhounds. (ENMU Athletics Photo)

DURANT, Okla. — Senior shortstop Susannah Chandler hit .500 over the first two games of the season for the Eastern New Mexico University softball team (0-2), with two homers and a double Friday. The Greyhounds opened play at the Southeastern Oklahoma State Regional Tournament with setbacks against Central Oklahoma (2-0) and Southeastern Oklahoma State (2-0).

In the season opener, the Bronchos overcame a 2-for-3 performance from senior first baseman Erikka Burke to defeat ENMU by a 9-1 score. Chandler went 3-for-4 with two homers in a 6-5 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma [auth] State.

“I’m disappointed in the way the first two games ended up, but I’m not disappointed in the effort my girls put forward,” said head coach Katie Welborn. “We’re a relatively young team, and very new group of girls playing together. We are still finding our footing. Once we find it, it will be some fun softball to watch. Susie Chandler came out strong in the second game, we need that aggressiveness and power coming out tomorrow.”

AGAINST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

Freshman pitcher Kaylee Rogers allowed just three earned runs over six innings and fanned three for the Greyhounds. Abbie Lancaster tossed 4.2 innings of relief to earn the win for UCO.

Eastern’s Precious Aguirre singled in the bottom of the third inning and stole second base. She got the Greyhounds on the board on a ground ball from Audrey Velasquez.

AGAINST SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA

Eastern wasted little time getting on the board in the first game against the Savage Storm since the 2011 season. One out into the game, Burke and Chandler cracked back-to-back homers to give the Hounds a 2-0 lead. Cameron Conrad had a RBI single in the third and Eastern added a second Chandler homer, followed by a RBI single from Samantha Brockman for a 5-0 lead in the third inning

Freshman pitcher Alyssa Lovato allowed just two baserunners through three innings, but a two-run double from Jordyn James in the Storm fourth inning closed the gap to 5-2. Southeastern Oklahoma sent six batters to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored four runs to win the game on a walk-off error.

The Greyhounds held a 9-7 edge in base hits. Conrad batted 2-for-3 and Lovato fanned four batters. Emily Cudd, the fourth pitcher of the game for SOSU, tossed two innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

“Both of our freshman pitchers, Kaylee Rogers and Alyssa Lovato had great games,” Welborn added. “You expect freshman to be nervous, but they both, on separate occasions, looked at me and said, ‘I’ve got this coach.’ Nothing makes me feel more confident than a freshman playing like a senior.”

The Eastern New Mexico University softball team returns to action today against Southwestern Oklahoma State. The contest originally listed as an afternoon game, will be played at 8:30 a.m.

