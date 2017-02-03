Username: 1

Domino’s® is the recognized world leader in pizza delivery and Domino’s® stores are hustling to prepare for one of the year’s busiest pizza delivery days = Super Sunday.

Super Bowl Sunday is an athletic event for us…it is our Super Bowl, too. It takes training, preparation, focus, energy and hustle. “Sunday’s big football game is all about football, friends and hot pizza delivered right to your door,” said Brian Bailey, Roswell Domino’s franchise owner. “Speed and skill makes for a winning team on the field and in our stores, and our team members are ready to deliver.” We prepared adding Team Members before the Holidays and Domino’s Team Bailey continues delivering opportunities around New Mexico and southern Colorado even opening a brand new Domino’s in Raton, NM this week.

For big days we always staff up, order extra dough, sauce and cheese. Team members practice making great pizzas even faster than they normally do. To handle the increased number of orders, we typically double our delivery and in-store team compared to a regular Sunday night. Domino’s expects to sell more than 12 million pizza slices and 4 million chicken wings nationwide on the biggest football day of the year. Consumers think of Super Bowl Sunday as synonymous with Domino’s because Super Bowl is football, food, family, friends, and fun and that screams Domino’s!

Domino’s Team Bailey has a Super Sunday Week Special of Large 1-Topping Pizzas only $7.99 each, No limit, Carryout, Delivery, even Dine-In and Drive-up at Domino’s on N Main St in Roswell. The Super Sunday Week Special is valid Jan 30-Feb 5 at participating locations. Additional menu items include Domino’s Salads, Pastas, Oven-baked Sandwiches, Chicken Wings, Boneless and Specialty Chicken, Stuffed Cheesy Breads, Parmesan Bread Bites, and desserts including Chocolate Lava Cakes and Marbled Cookie Brownie.

Ordering is easier than ever for fans and customers, thanks to Domino’s® suite of AnyWare technology. Customers can place their Domino’s game day meal order in advance or any time 10 a.m. – Midnight on Domino’s® app, online at dominos.com, via text, tweet, emoji, smart TV, smartwatch, voice ordering with Dom and new Facebook Messenger. Domino’s® in Roswell are located 2423 N Main St 575-623-3030 and 1124 S Union Ave 575-622-3030.

Those who are interested in applying for a position at Domino’s® should visit jobs.dominos.com.

About Domino’s Team Bailey: Domino’s Team Bailey is based in Roswell, N.M. For 30 years, the company has owned and operated Domino’s restaurants in Alamogordo, Albuquerque, Artesia, Aztec, Belen, Bloomfield, Cannon AFB, Carlsbad, Clovis, Deming, Edgewood, Espanola, Farmington, Gallup, Grants, Hobbs, Holloman AFB, Kirtland, Kirtland AFB, Las Cruces, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Los Lunas, Portales, Raton, Roswell, Ruidoso, Santa Fe, Shiprock, Silver City, Socorro, Taos, and Tse Bonito in New Mexico plus Alamosa, Buena Vista, Cortez, Delta, Durango, and Salida Colorado. Domino’s Team Bailey Facebook Page: facebook.com/DominosPizzaNM

Related Posts

About the Author: Business Review

« School board candidates questioned in last forum; Roswell voters will decide who will sit on RISD board during Tuesday’s election