A big supporter of the United Way, the Assurance Home Thrift Store keeps donations flowing in and sales flowing out with Gale Landrum, shown here cleaning a lamp, in the lead. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Everyone’s talking about getting in the flow lately. Gale Landrum believes in it as well.

Running the Assurance Home Thrift Store, 916 E. McGaffey St, is all about donations flowing in and sales flowing out. Landrum is having the time of her life facilitating that movement.

“I tell everybody everything you see in here, except for me, is for sale,” Landrum said. “I have pulled CDs out of the player and sold them to people as they were walking out the door.”

Landrum has been with the Assurance Home, in a variety of capacities, for almost two years.

“I started as a childcare worker at the Assurance Home in August 2015,” Landrum said. “I love the program. I was already familiar with it because I was in another position where I was able to have some of the children from the Assurance Home work for me during the summer.

“When they were looking to hire, I had been retired. Fortunately Mr. Malone and the staff thought that I would be a good fit so I was a childcare worker for almost a year.”

Landrum had always loved the idea of running her own consignment [auth] store.

“The woman who was a volunteer at the thrift shop was about to retire, so they needed somebody to run the thrift shop,” Landrum said. “I said ‘Let me! Let me!’ and I talked to Mr. Malone. For the summer this was an employment spot for some of the children at the Assurance Home. We cleaned, and organized and we reached out to other businesses that were going out of business, like Cobean’s, and they donated shelves and the like to us.

“We have a steady clientele. Through word of mouth we’ve increased our clientele. Target donated a bunch of items to us when they were remodeling, we have another local business that I am doing a pickup from on Saturday that are donating all their closeout clothes.”

The store, which Landrum says is a proud supporter of the United Way, has been completely reorganized.

“We have a great library and it’s getting sorted,” Landrum said. “We have a little clothing. We have a toy section, office supplies, movies, knitting needles, materials and sewing kits. I try to keep things sorted. In the back we have appliances, purses, shoes, wallets and more.

“Sometimes if we get an abundance of clothes, there are people who take them down to Mexico to give to the poor.”

Landrum has a unique marketing and pricing strategy.

“Nothing is priced,” Landrum said. “Everything is donated, so we’re getting it for nothing. Our turnover has been so productive that by the time I would have everything priced it would be gone. People can make offers.”

Part of her strategy includes service.

“We have a gentleman, who has a pickup truck and a trailer to pick up donations,” Landrum said. “He will also deliver large items.”

The strategy seems to be working.

“We get so many regular customers they know the system,” Landrum said. “All the money we make here goes directly back to the home for the kids.”

For Landrum, as for everyone at the Assurance Home, the work is all about the kids.

“Within the first 24-48 hours that the kid arrives at the Assurance Home they are made doctors and dentists’ appointments,” Landrum said. “We make sure that they have clothes. The entire staff comes together to do this so quickly.”

Landrum has a small program to help motivate the kids.

“We have our donation jug,” Landrum said. “People put donations in and I buy gift cards for the children at the Assurance Home to reward them for doing something to help that’s out of the norm.”

The Assurance Home Thrift Store has been open from nine to two on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Soon it will be opening on the first and third Saturday of each month. Landrum’s informal style shows in the stores hours.

“People will stop if they see my car and the flag,” Landrum said. “I let them come in and shop”

Never content to do a little when there is a lot to do, Landrum is now wearing another hat at the Assurance Home.

“As of Dec. 1, I have become a community relations coordinator for the Assurance Home,” Landrum said. “We’re planning an event in March called Cops Climbing for Kids. We’re asking each LE agency throughout Southeastern New Mexico to put together a team to use our ropes course doing the tripod and the wall.

“They will pay $500 per team. The winning team gets $1000 and a beautiful handmade traveling trophy that belongs to the assurance home but they can keep it for a year. There are five people per team. Each team member could put in $100 or they could go to the grocery store and look for sponsors.”

This will be the first year for the event, but Landrum has high hopes for it’s future.

“I’m not getting nervous about it yet,” Landrum said. “We’ve got people donating breakfast, someone is donating coffee, and we’re working on getting all the food donated for the day.”

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

