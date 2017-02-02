Warriors host Jal for district bouts
Above: Gateway freshman Sierra [auth] Fresquez breaks away for an easy bucket during the Lady Warriors 42-39 loss to the Jal Lady Panthers Thursday night at GCS’s Red Rock Center. Fresquez had eight points on the night and fellow freshman Katylee Stephens led with 16. Gateway came back from double digit deficits twice in the contest.
Below: Warrior junior Alonzo Grajeda scores a layup during Gateway’s 68-58 win over the visiting Jal Panthers Thursday night. Grajeda finished with 12 points while sophomore Jaydon Stephens and senior Bryson Smith led the team with 14 apiece. The Warriors are now 12-8 on the season and 2-0 in district play. (David Rocha Photos)
