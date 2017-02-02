Username: 1

ALBUQUERQUE — A 36-year-old Roswell woman was sentenced recently in federal court in Las Cruces to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for her conviction on methamphetamine trafficking charges.

Susana Ceballos is one of 41 individuals charged in September 2015 with drug trafficking offenses as a result of an eight-month multi-agency investigation by the FBI, the DEA, Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force, Roswell Police Department, Chaves County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police. Twenty-one of the defendants were charged with federal offenses and the remaining 20 with state crimes.

The investigation, which was designated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces program, initially targeted a drug trafficking organization allegedly led by Joseph Ray Mendiola, 35, of Roswell, that allegedly distributed methamphetamine in Chaves County. It later expanded to include drug traffickers who allegedly supplied methamphetamine to the Mendiola DTO and other drug traffickers operating in Chaves County. The OCDETF program [auth] combines the resources and unique expertise of federal agencies, along with their local counterparts, in a coordinated effort to disrupt and dismantle major drug trafficking organizations.

Ceballos and 15 other federal defendants were charged in a 24-count indictment filed on Sept. 22, 2015. Count 1 of the Indictment charged 15 of the 16 defendants with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine between June 2015 and July 2015. Count 2 charged three defendants with conspiracy to distribute cocaine in July 2015. Counts 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 charged certain defendants with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in July 2015. Counts 8 through 24 charged certain defendants with using communications devices (telephones) to facilitate drug trafficking crimes. All crimes charged in the federal indictment occurred in Chaves County.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers executed 14 federal search warrants for 10 residences in Roswell, one residence in Dexter and three vehicles. During the execution of those search warrants, the officers seized approximately 5,600 grams of methamphetamine, $35,960 in cash, and multiple firearms including two assault rifles.

On Feb. 24, Ceballos pled guilty to participating in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy and to using a communication device to facilitate a drug trafficking crime. In entering the guilty plea, Ceballos admitted conspiring with her co-defendants to distribute methamphetamine in Chaves County from June 2015 through July 31. Ceballos further admitted that on July 17 and 19 and twice on July 24 she used a telephone to further the drug trafficking conspiracy. Ceballos further admitted that she was responsible for trafficking approximately 907.18 grams of methamphetamine.

To date, 12 of Ceballos’ co-defendants have entered guilty pleas and are awaiting sentencing. Three co-defendants have yet to be arrested and are considered fugitives. Charges in indictments and criminal complaints are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent unless found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The federal cases were investigated by the Roswell office of FBI’s Albuquerque Division, the Las Cruces office of DEA, Roswell Police Department, Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force, the New Mexico State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Randy M. Castellano and John Balla are prosecuting the federal cases.

The HIDTA Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force is comprised of investigators from the Roswell Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and the Chaves County Sherriff’s Office. The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program was created by Congress with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988. HIDTA is a program of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, which provides assistance to federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions of the United States and seeks to reduce drug trafficking and production by facilitating coordinated law enforcement activities and information sharing.

