Roswell Diggers take second in Midland
The Roswell Diggers Premier 17 club volleyball team took second place in the gold bracket last weekend [auth] at the 31-team Permian Basin Regional Bid Qualifier tourney in Midland, Texas. Pictured, from left (top): Gabby Contreras, Elijah Armendariz, Jasmine Aguirre and Jada Gillespie. Bottom: Alina Moreno, Ariana Chavez and Lexi Cole. Not pictured: Head coach Jeremy Gonzales and Kristen Tapia. (Submitted Photo)
Related Posts
« Bronco football signs players to next level including two to the SEC Goddard’s Beene, Quiroz sign college letters »