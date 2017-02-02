MENU
Diggers

Roswell Diggers take second in Midland

February 2, 2017 • Local Sports

The Roswell Diggers Premier 17 club volleyball team took second place in the gold bracket last weekend [auth] at the 31-team Permian Basin Regional Bid Qualifier tourney in Midland, Texas. Pictured, from left (top): Gabby Contreras, Elijah Armendariz, Jasmine Aguirre and Jada Gillespie. Bottom: Alina Moreno, Ariana Chavez and Lexi Cole. Not pictured: Head coach Jeremy Gonzales and Kristen Tapia. (Submitted Photo)

Related Posts

About the Author:

Doug Walp Sports Editor

Leave a Reply

« »