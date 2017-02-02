The Panthers named Watson their offensive coordinator on Thursday. Watson replaces Canada, who left for the [auth] same position at LSU in December. Watson’s resume includes stops as offensive coordinator at Texas, Louisville, Nebraska and Colorado. He spent 2016 as an offensive quality control assistant and quarterbacks coach at Indiana.

The 56-year-old Watson will also serve as the quarterbacks coach for the Panthers, who went 8-5 in 2016 while setting a school record for points scored (532). Pitt loses quarterback Nathan Peterman and James Conner next fall but has Peterman’s replacement in USC transfer Max Browne.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi worked with Watson as an assistant at Miami (Ohio) in the early 1990s. Narduzzi called Watson one of his first mentors in the coaching business.