Brown caught 26 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons at Oregon after redshirting in 2014. He had 19 catches for 318 yards and three TDs as a sophomore last year.

Brown will graduate from Oregon in June and pursue a master’s degree in sports administration at Northwestern. The Wildcats went 7-6 last season and beat Pittsburgh in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Northwestern announced Brown’s transfer on Thursday.