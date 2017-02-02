Username: 1

Kymera Independent Physicians is the largest independent physician group in southeastern New Mexico with 4 clinics, 17 providers, and 100 corporate and clinical staff serving Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs.

Kymera was started in 1997 by Dr. Masoud Khorsand to bring quality hematology and oncology care to Roswell providing treatment for blood disorders and cancer. During the last 18 years it became obvious to Dr. Khorsand that expansion [auth] of services was needed in Carlsbad and Hobbs. Clinics were established for hematology and oncology during 2004 in Carlsbad and 2006 in Hobbs. In 2007, it was apparent that further expansion of services was required, including primary care and other specialties. In 2008, the opportunity was presented to the company to incorporate primary care in Roswell and services started in July of that year. Primary care services began in Carlsbad in 2010, and 2013 in Hobbs. Primary care has experienced expansion with the addition of Dr. Peter Jewell who joined in January 2017 at the Roswell clinic. There is a continuous effort to recruit providers and increase access to Primary Care in all three communities.

Kymera believes that southeastern New Mexico also deserves to have specialists, beside hematology and oncology, available in the local communities to avoid long travel and increase cost of healthcare. To that end, Kymera has many specialist available including cardiology, endocrinology, rheumatology and neurology providers. Dr. Mose July, Endocrinologist, joined Kymera in September 2016. Neurologists Dr. Jonathan Ji joined in October 2016 and Dr. Sheila Jahan joined in December 2016. Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Yazan Alkhouri, FACC joined Kymera in March 2016 with Invasive Cardiologist Dr Mussie Gebremedihn joining in October 2016.

Currently, Kymera provides services for hematology/oncology, family medicine and laboratory in all three communities. Rheumatology is practiced in Roswell and Carlsbad. Invasive cardiology is offered in Roswell and Carlsbad. Neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, internal medicine, family practice, DOT physicals, laboratory and radiology are all provided for “one-stop shopping” in Roswell. Walk-in and same day appointments are accepted at all locations with many providers accepting new patients. Kymera does accept most insurance including Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, self-pay and many private insurance. Contact their billing office for a complete list.

Long range plans see the addition of limited radiology and laboratory services in Carlsbad and Hobbs with expansion of services added to the main laboratory and radiology departments in Roswell, including nuclear medicine and echo available now. Kymera added advanced imaging services to include PET/CT and diagnostic CT at all three sites. Ultrasound services have been added to Roswell Radiology Department.

Kymera’s new multidisciplinary clinic at 400 Military Heights Place is open and has proven to enhance patient flow allowing for less wait time for patients. This new building includes improvements to all services and processes to better serve their patients and double the size of the current clinic to accommodate 10 providers.

All of this fits well into the vision and mission of Kymera. Its mission is to dedicate itself to providing accessible, innovative, superior healthcare to the residents of southeastern New Mexico. The vision supports the mission and states that Kymera will continue to establish multiple specialists needed in all communities served to stabilize and foster a robust medical community within southeastern New Mexico. Kymera wants the community to be aware there is no need to travel for world class care when it’s available right here at home.

Kymera Independent Physicians Multidisciplinary

400 Military Heights Place

(575) 627-9500

Kymera Cancer Treatment Center

407 W Country Club Road

(575) 627-9110

Open Mon – Thur 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. & Fri 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

kymeramedical.com

Related Posts

About the Author: Business Review

« Goddard’s Beene, Quiroz sign college letters