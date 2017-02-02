Username: 1

Protesting is a part of the First Amendment rights of every American, but many people don’t know how to effectively exercise their right. Mrs. Rodriguez’s fourth-grade class at Washington Avenue Elementary School learned about civil, responsible protest, its effect throughout American history as they took part in a protest against bullying Thursday afternoon. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution is frequently misunderstood. On social media, it’s common to read of someone who believes that a company or a citizen violated their First Amendment rights.

The Constitution doesn’t restrain citizens’ rights, only government’s. It is the citizen’s job to speak freely and responsibly to maintain limits on government actions. There is no law that requires civil, responsible dialogue, but it is the only way to make ethical change.

Penny Rodriguez, a fourth-grade teacher at Washington Avenue Elementary School is teaching her students this vital skill.

“I’ve shown them [auth] pictures of the civil rights movements,” Rodriguez said, “and marches where there are kids involved and parents, and people of all races. The looks on their faces are serious but not angry. They’re not really talking, they’re arm-in-arm and they aren’t making a verbal case.”

With the violence that often follow protests, Rodriguez is preparing her students to do better.

“I’ve kept my focus on the difference between a riot and a march,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve talked about how a riot instills anger and hate and violence and destruction. At a march, they aren’t really interacting.”

She also addressed the responsibilities of activism.

“I told them ‘you can say that you don’t want to march with us if you want, and that’s ok,” Rodriguez said. “But I want you to tell me if you do support this or not.’ They all said yes. The overall theme is we need to be kind to each other, we need to stop picking on each other, and we need to not be bullies.”

Once everyone was clear about what they were protesting about, preparations got underway.

“They’ve made anti-bullying posters,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve talked a lot about the relevance of marching and the comparison of the 50s and 60s civil rights.”

The long term effects of activism were addressed as well as the immediate concerns.

“We’ve talked about the responsibility of – if you say you believe in something you need to stand up for it,” Rodriguez said. “I told them when the little kids see that you’re the one that held the sign that says ‘stop bullying;” when they’re on the playground and they have a situation, they’re going to come to you and they’re going to say ‘Hey this kid is bullying.’

“You’re going to have to be willing to sacrifice at that point to resolve the situation. You can’t be hypocritical about it. You can’t say ‘I don’t have time for you.’ By holding that sign, you have just given yourself the responsibility of saying ‘this is the cause I stand up for, and I’m here to help you because I represented myself by holding the sign.’”

The class read the book “Through My Eyes” By Ruby Bridges, about the 6 year old girl who integrated the Frantz school in New Orleans. Bridges is now 62 and is still an activist.

Students Nehemiah Gedde, Maggie Thompson, Mason Deen and Keagan George agreed that stopping bullying is important to the world at large, and that it could lead to the end of wars if everybody treated each other with respect and dignity.

