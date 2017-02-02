Username: 1

Judith Zoe Norgaard, 68, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Lakeview Christian Home, Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no public services.

Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Judith Zoe Norgaard [auth] was born May 10, 1948 in Roswell, NM to Jesse C. and Yuma Z. (Hudson) Anness. She married Shorty Norgaard October 1, 1975 in Tularosa, NM. They moved to Chaparral, NM in 1977. Judi worked at Wal-Mart in her later years. She loved working in the yard, ceramics and bowling. Judi was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eudale “Shorty” Norgaard; son, Shone Norgaard and brother, Frankie Anness.

Survivors are her sisters: Jessica Lawson and husband, Ed of Roswell, NM, Denise Koerber and husband, Lee of Roswell, NM; daughter-in-law: Stacey Norgaard and her family; nephews: Kevin Koerber and Bryann Anness; nieces: Michelle Andrade and Kristina Smalts.

Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com.

