Upon hearing the new immigration ban, the phrase “Quis custodiet ispsos custodes” immediately came to mind.

For those readers unfamiliar with Latin, the phrase refers to a saying by the Roman poet Juvenal. It translates to, “Who will guard the guards themselves?” Indeed, while I, as a Filipino immigrant, can understand why some would support the ban, I do wonder who will guard the elected guardians of the executive order. For while the ban makes sense from security and (ironically) globalist/economic standpoints, the implications of the ban only seems to degrade the definition of American justice.

For those readers who are continuing to read with a semi-open mind, one of the main reasons I can tolerate this order stems from the fact that this order has a precedent in a previous political administration. At the moment, many are calling this executive order a Muslim ban, saying that the reason other Middle Eastern countries are exempt from the seven-country ban is because Trump has business in those countries. However, such claims fail to [auth] notice Obama’s visa-waiver program, a program that allowed short stays in the United States for citizens of other countries who did not have visas. The exceptions to this program, of course, were the exact same countries listed in Trump’s immigration ban. Combined with the fact that 40 other Muslim-majority countries are not under the ban, one must view the Muslim ban argument with more objectivity.

In addition, many opponents of Trump’s recent executive order lament how Trump has not only banned refugees for 120 days, but he has also limited the number of refugees let in after the ban to 50,000. Yet despite public reaction, this cap is hardly outrageous, considering that 50,000 was the average number of refugees a year let in by Obama during his administration. In the face of such facts, complaint only appears as a typical case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Another point that helps Trump’s case is the economic/globalist perspective of the entire matter. After the executive order, many multinational corporations went to court, asserting that they were losing talent from such bans. Such claims prove ridiculous when one looks at the economic instability of the banned countries. None of these countries are even in the top 10 list of most competitive economies in the Middle East and North Africa. True globalization favors nations with economic soundness, growth and superior commodities. To claim that technological talent worth investing in exists in those seven countries would imply that those countries are actually willing to adapt to the rapid and fierce competition of the international market; sadly, they are not. Instead, one sees rampant chaos and the spread of radicalism, indicators that such countries should not even be considered economically, let alone be allowed to send supposed commodities of labor over to the United States.

Regardless of the perceived benefits from the ban, the implications of Trump’s ban are decidedly negative. One of the biggest qualms I have lies in the banning of people with dual citizenship (for example, dual citizenship in Iraq and Great Britain). After proving themselves worthy of citizenship in a different part of Western civilization, why are such men and women still barred from the United States? Are the citizenships of other Western countries inferior? Are German or French citizenships of lesser value than an American one?

Besides this, another terrible implication of the ban stems from the possibility of it becoming an ex post facto law. Should Trump attempt to bar green card holders from the banned countries, all Americans should protest, because the ban would essentially penalize those who were previously legal. One can cry security all he/she wants; however, the rights granted by the Constitution must still be upheld.

In the end, just like the underworld, the road of the immigration ban appears paved with good intentions. However, the implications of these security measures are a veritable stench of offal to the justice of the United States of America. Security, protection, safety — all of these are fine words — but justice is an even finer one. As I conclude, dear reader, I leave one final thought. The U.S. justice system prides itself on the presumption of innocence before guilt. This executive order places a ban on an entire country due to fears of terrorism. Is this not an assumption of guilt placed on entire countries and masses of refugees before they are proven innocent? Truly, the difficulty lies in guarding the guardians.

Michael Apostol is a freshman at the University of New Mexico and can be reached at angeloapostol@hotmail.com.

