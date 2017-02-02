Username: 1

Goddard seniors Carter Beene (seated left) and Devon Quiroz sign national letters of intent to play college football Wednesday afternoon at the Goddard High School fieldhouse. Beene will attend Western New Mexico University in Silver City and Quiroz will head to Western State Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado. Pictured, from left (top): The Beene Family: mother Maria Beene, brother Cage Beene, sister Bailey Beene and father Bill Beene. Front, from left: brother Hunter Beene, sister Sofia Beene and Carter Beene. The Quiroz Family, from right (top): sister Amaya Quiroz, mother Michelle Quiroz, father Carlos Quiroz, brother Elijah Quiroz and Devon Quiroz (seated). (AJ Dickman Photo)

Above: Goddard senior running back Devon Quiroz signs a national letter of intent Wednesday to play football for Western State Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado. Quiroz led the state in rushing and was named one of three first-team All-State running backs for 2016. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Goddard senior Carter Beene signs a national letter of intent Wednesday to play football for Western New Mexico University in Silver City. Beene was an all-district selection at both wide receiver and defensive end, as well as one of the recipients of Goddard’s “Fighting Heart” award. (AJ Dickman Photo)

A pair of Goddard seniors signed national letters of intent Wednesday to play college football next fall and while it’s never a given that any player will excel at the next level, it’s a pretty safe bet to say Carter Beene and Devon Quiroz will be prepared for the rigors of being a collegiate student-athlete.

Quiroz, an All-State running back who led the state in rushing yards in 2016, said the do-all nature of Rocket football players will give him a leg up when he arrives at Western State Colorado University in the fall.

“Everyone who plays here is a student of the game,” Quiroz said. “We’ve all played four-plus positions and I think that knowledge of the game as a whole will benefit me at the next level.”

Beene, an all-district selection at multiple positions, said his school and program of choice, Western New Mexico, had a similar feel to Goddard.

“I felt at home there and I know I can take what I’ve learned as a Rocket, transfer it over and be successful,” he said. “Goddard football has taught me to be accountable, work hard, and to do everything with integrity.”

Quiroz led the state in rushing with more than 1,600 yards, but didn’t sit back and wait for an offer to come his way, instead using technology to be proactive and connect with college coaches.

“I found them on Twitter, sent my film and they started responding, showing some interest,” Quiroz said. “Later they asked for my phone number, along with my coach’s and parents numbers. They seemed interested and I looked deeper into the program and really liked it. They offered me a scholarship and I took it.”

While that sounds rather simple, Quiroz said the process was stressful as he connected with different schools looking for the place that fit him, both on the football field and in the classroom. He feels sure he found that in Western State Colorado.

“When they run the ball, they allow for patient runners,” he said. “I think that is one of the keys to my game. I wait for the hole then hit it as hard as I can. And I want to study engineering. They are very willing to work with athletes hectic schedules, so I think it’s a good fit and I’m ready for it.”

Beene said he got in touch with Western New Mexico tight ends coach Curtis Crane, who was impressed by film of the 6-foot-4 receiver.

“Tight ends are in high demand,” Beene said. “They want a guy that can block and go up and catch the ball. I’m looking to fill those shoes. I went up there and met the players and coaches. I loved what they’re about and what kind of program they run.”

Goddard head coach Chris White said Beene and Quiroz embody what Rocket football is all about.

“The thing I’ll remember most about Carter is how he treats other people,” he said. “He’s very unselfish. He always had a young player next to him, teaching him. You need guys like that, that care about the program more than themselves.

“Devon doesn’t say a whole lot, but he really leads by example. He’s never been the type to go out of his way to tell others what to do, but when he takes the field, his actions speak volumes.”

White said Quiroz has set a great example of how dedicated football players must sacrifice their bodies to achieve success.

“Sometimes his legs were so bruised you could see more bruise than skin,” White said. “But he never missed practice, never late, never sat out a game and he was pretty gimpy at times. And that’s not just this year. He’s gone three years without missing a game. He’s durable and if you’re recruiting kids to play college ball, that’s what you should look at first.”

Of course, signing day is probably more exciting and emotional for the parents of the players who have watched the apple of their eye grow into young men, ready to leave home for new adventures.

“It’s a very proud moment for me as a father,” said Carter’s father, Bill Beene. “It’s also a proud moment for all the other people that have contributed to his success and helped make him the man he is. Coaches, teachers, the list goes on. But most of all, he stuck with it and proved himself.”

Carlos Quiroz, Devon’s father, said the entire experience, from youth sports up to Goddard, has been a blessing.

“We’ve been praying for this day since he decided this was what he wanted to do,” he said. “It’s something that we all helped him work towards and to see him reach this goal is a real blessing and has been awesome to watch.”

For the mothers, while proud, thoughts centered more around their boys leaving home and not always having their parents around.

“I’m excited for him,” said Michelle Quiroz, Devon’s mother. “He made it happen. I know he can achieve anything he puts his heart and mind to. I know he never took for granted that we were always there in the stands, but when he looks up and doesn’t see us that first time we can’t be there, it will be a reality check for him.”

Maria Beene held back tears as she talked about letting her son “leave the nest.”

“From what he’s told me, about how the school compares to Goddard, it makes me a little less worried about him,” she said. “But mostly I’m just really, really proud. He’s focused and has a goal in life.”

Carter Beene’s younger sister, sophomore volleyball and basketball player Bailey Beene, said her brother has set a great example for her and their younger siblings.

“He’s such a great role model for all of us,” she said. “He also puts us in line when we need it.”

Both players said they’d miss Goddard High and described Rocket football as a band of brothers, a feeling they both hope will manifest itself on their new squads.

“This program has taught me to be a man,” Carter Beene said. “It’s been very important to me and my family.”

“It’s a family,” Devon Quiroz said. “There are times when your family has to straighten you up, when you make bad choices. But they bring you right back up. It’s a brotherhood.”

