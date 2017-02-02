Username: 1

Sally Wistr[auth] and, in front leading the class, was trained in the yang form, which she teaches Tuesdays in the Parish Hall at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. With her in this photo are Susan Voight, far left; Meredith Cole, far right; and Sally Pretti. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

Tai chi chuan, or tai chi, is an ancient Chinese form of exercise originally created as a fighting art. Its origins date back over 700 years and are accredited to a Taoist monk named Zhang San Feng as its creator.

There are several schools, or “styles,” of tai chi: chen, yang, wu and sun styles.

There are also 128 or so separate postures in this long form and it generally takes about three years to properly learn these postures.

The form is practiced in slow continual fluidic movement, muscles and joints are in motion and breathing is regulated as an integral part of this. It is considered to be calming and de-stressing.

The movements themselves become physical poetry to a meditative process.

Classes are held Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m. in Parish Hall at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. There is no charge for the class.

This is not a beginner’s class, but those wishing to participate should contact Sally Wistrand at 575-312-3744.

Related Posts

About the Author: thowsare Timothy P. Howsare joined the Daily Record in April 2014. A graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Howsare has worked at newspapers in Arizona, Texas, Florida and South Carolina, winning awards for investigative reporting, spot news, news writing, feature writing, column writing, community service, page design and website content. He has a number of freelance credits, including The Tucson Weekly, The Indianapolis Star, Indian Country Today and Trailrunner Magazine. Under his leadership, the Daily Record’s editorial department has won nearly 20 press awards, including General Excellence from the New Mexico Press Association in 2015. In October 2016, Howsare was awarded third place in a national news writing contest by the Inland Press Association for his profile on Alice Martinez, a Roswell resident who was awarded U.S. citizenship at age 81. Howsare is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Roswell. He is active in the community, serving on the boards of the Chaves County United Way and the Roswell Jazz Festival. While working as the editor of The Pampa (Texas) News, he served on the board of the Panhandle Press Association. Howsare also is a part-time church musician, playing piano and organ for three local churches.

« Dressing up as centenarians Immigration order raises moral questions »