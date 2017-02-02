Getting limber with Tai Chi
Sally Wistr[auth] and, in front leading the class, was trained in the yang form, which she teaches Tuesdays in the Parish Hall at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. With her in this photo are Susan Voight, far left; Meredith Cole, far right; and Sally Pretti. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)
Tai chi chuan, or tai chi, is an ancient Chinese form of exercise originally created as a fighting art. Its origins date back over 700 years and are accredited to a Taoist monk named Zhang San Feng as its creator.
There are several schools, or “styles,” of tai chi: chen, yang, wu and sun styles.
There are also 128 or so separate postures in this long form and it generally takes about three years to properly learn these postures.
The form is practiced in slow continual fluidic movement, muscles and joints are in motion and breathing is regulated as an integral part of this. It is considered to be calming and de-stressing.
The movements themselves become physical poetry to a meditative process.
Classes are held Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m. in Parish Hall at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. There is no charge for the class.
This is not a beginner’s class, but those wishing to participate should contact Sally Wistrand at 575-312-3744.
