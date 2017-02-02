Username: 1

Families facing Alzheimer’s disease will have access to a free class in Roswell, offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter.

“The Basics of Alzheimer’s Disease” is a free presentation by the Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter, and will be held on from 9 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 22. The event will be hosted by the Roswell Adult and Seni[auth] or Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave. The class is free and open to all citizens of Roswell and surrounding communities.

“The Basics of Alzheimer’s Disease” is designed primarily as an introduction for non-professional or family caregivers who are seeking a basic knowledge of Alzheimer’s disease and an overview of support resources that are available in their area, so that they might better understand how to care for their loved one or care recipient.

It will give the caregiver information about the core programs provided by the New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, descriptions of the other educational classes that it provides statewide, all free of charge.

Class size is limited and they do fill up quickly.

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease is growing — and growing fast. Today, 5.4 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including an estimated 200,000 under the age of 65. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., and nearly two-thirds of those with Alzheimer’s disease — 3.3 million — are women. Nearly one in every three seniors who dies each year has Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s every 66 seconds. In 2050, someone in the United States will develop the disease every 33 seconds. By that same year, up to 16 million will have the disease.

Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s.

The growing Alzheimer’s crisis is helping to bankrupt Medicare. In 2016, the direct costs to American society of caring for those with Alzheimer’s will total an estimated $236 billion, with just under half of the costs borne by Medicare. This cost is projected to increase to $1.1 trillion (in today’s dollars) by 2050.

Alzheimer’s takes a devastating toll — not just on those with the disease, but on entire families. In our own state, 37,000 New Mexicans are suffering from Alzheimer’s. They are cared for by 106,000 unpaid caregivers, many of whom are members of their own families.

The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter, offers free classes to caregivers and families facing the disease. Call 505-266-4473 or the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 for more information.

To register or for more information, contact Priscilla Lujan at 575-624-1552 or plujan@alz.org.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

