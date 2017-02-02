Username: 1

It has been said that writing is the method by which one paints a picture with words.

Whether that picture is one filled with detail, color or darkness is the job of the writer.

The same, in my perspective, can be said of words and actions.

As human beings, we are not usually limited to one method of expression. We are free to write, to speak, and to act.

What matters the most, or which method draws the most attention, is unique to the person utilizing it.

One can paint a vibrant picture using nothing more or less than words, and yet, one can still fall short in making a shaky sketch when it comes to his or her actions.

Just as an easel is unable to stand on its own without the right support at its base, so do words fail to be upheld if they lack the supporting actions necessary to make them true.

When the statements that one makes and the actions that one takes in response to those statements conflict, either the actions or the proposed reasoning behind them is false.

When I hear someone on a news site saying that he or she supports an ideology that hopes to promote love and unity, and in turn discover that he or she personally took part in a movement that promoted violence and divisiveness, I find it difficult to agree with the causes that he or she is claiming to promote.

In voicing disagreement with circumstances that appear to be unfavorable or harmful, I wish that more people would try harder to avoid becoming that which they so strongly oppose.

It is beyond illogical to claim that one is ‘‘fighting fire with fire’’ when one is comparing another’s perceived threats to one’s own genuinely harmful actions.

In the past few months of the general election, I saw people who believe that intolerance is a supreme evil, and I have seen those very same people boldly giving death threats to anyone intolerant to their own views.

It seems ironic to me that any group of people demanding tolerance should themselves lack the tolerance that they insist of others.

It matters very little which side of the political coin one feels closer to; what matters is whether or not one is capable of defending that side without degrading his or her own cause with hypocrisy.

If a large majority of people can agree on one statement, it is that no one should be required to passively accept viewpoints that are contradictory to one’s own nature and beliefs. And yet, so many of us are currently attacking and belittling those opposed to us without considering the damage that we are doing to our own sides and to other people.

None of the hatred being carelessly thrown around is going to bring about beneficial change in the way of protecting any beliefs that anyone in this nation holds dear.

Hostility will only further incite hostility.

It reflects a horrible picture of the ones expressing it, and it causes them a heavier loss than that of their intended recipients.

How effective is it, truly, to vandalize and hurt in the name of a conviction that was intended to be a benevolent one?

The answer is simple: Nowhere near as effective as making an effort to do something that shows benevolence itself as opposed to misguided justice.

Actions done with the intention of genuine benevolence break opposition far better than any rock or bottle ever could.

If you are unable to defend your stance with compassion, then you are no better than those attempting to drag it down.

Don’t fight misogyny with vicious comments on social media; fight misogyny by showing the women in your friend’s list that they are strong despite oppression and that they should be confident regardless of what they may have been told in the past about their bodies.

Fight misogyny by funding support for the female survivors of domestic abuse.

Don’t fight racism by attacking police officers and their families; fight racism by proving that you can get ahead in life in spite of any obstacles against you, and by showing with your actions that you are far more than just the color of your skin.

Fight racism by bringing educated awareness to real racial biases in society.

Don’t fight homophobia by calling for the destruction of religion; fight homophobia by donating a dollar to an LGBT charity every time a zealous conservative leaves a hateful comment on your thread, and fight homophobia by respectfully standing up for your right to love who you love when faced with those unwilling to accept you.

Fight homophobia by sending Christmas letters to the many homeless LGBT youth this year.

Above all, fight hatred; not with hatred, but with love.

