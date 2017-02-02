Username: 1

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Auxiliary awarded scholarships totaling $20,000 to the following students for the spring 2017 semester: Cara Alsafi, Rebecca Denniston, Christine Griffin, Emily Hudson, Amanda Jerge, DeAnna Jerge, Dana Knight, Samantha Luna, Hannah Martinson, Norma Molina, Hannah Olvera, Lindsey Pearce, Danielle Turner and Latricia Velasquez.

Students pursuing careers in the [auth] health care field and attending an accredited university may apply. Applicants must have a minimum accumulative GPA of 3.0 and have completed at least one semester of college. These scholarships are available for applicants from Roswell and the surrounding communities. Scholarship applications for the fall 2017 semester will be available by July 15 in the Volunteer Services Department at ENMMC, 405 W. Country Club Road.

Through sales in the Auxiliary’s Hospitality Shop located in the hospital and Thrift Shop located at 221 E. Wildy St., membership dues, memorials and numerous fund raising activities, the ENMMC Auxiliary has awarded $585,640 in scholarships since 1996 to students in the health care field. The auxiliary is a nonprofit organization instituted in 1958. It provides services in the hospital and throughout the community. For further information on scholarships or volunteer opportunities, contact Lynda Whalen, director of Volunteer Services, ENMMC Volunteer Services Department, at 622-8170, Ext. 5170.

