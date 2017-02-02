Dressing up as centenarians
Above: Valley View Elementary School students celebrated the 100th day of school Friday in an interesting way. They dressed up like [auth] centenarians. Shown here with their teacher, Brooke Beaty, are kindergarten students Miguel Ames, Avery Knight, Nevaeh Aguirre, Asaycia Romer, Reina Lopez, Isabella Marquez, Jacob Salazar, Jessica Rivera, Estee Roberts and Rhett Thompson. (Submitted Photo)
Below: Teacher Diana Villarreal and from left, Michael Soza, Aliana Bravo, Makeyla Aguilar, Aubrey Jamarillo and Riley Shaw. (Submitted Photo)
