Above: Roswell senior linemen Trae Truex (middle-left) and John Barrera (middle-right) signed national letters of intent to play college football Thursday afternoon at [auth] the Coyote fieldhouse. Truex, a defensive lineman, signed to play at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, while Barrera, an offensive lineman, will head west to play for the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters. Pictured (standing): Roswell head football coach Jeff Lynn. Seated next to Truex, from left, is his sister Nneka Truex and mother Mary Ann Walton. Seated next to Barrera, from left, is his mother Lydia Castillo and brother Jacob Barrera. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Roswell seniors Trae Truex and John Barrera sign letters of intent to play college football Thursday in the Roswell High weight room. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Trae Truex and John Barrera described their competitive on-field relationship as brotherly. The Coyote linemen fought for positions throughout their high school careers, but both said it made them better players and great friends. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Competition within a team is good. It brings the best out of athletes.

Roswell seniors John Barrera and Trae Truex have been competing with and against each other on the football field for the past four years and on Thursday, both linemen signed national letters of intent to play football at the next level.

“Me and Trae always switched spots and fought for each other’s position,” said Barrera. “This is like one of my brothers right here.”

Barrera will head to Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, Arizona, a small town of about 5,000 people located along the Gila River. The 5-foot-11, 287-pound offensive lineman admitted he doesn’t know much about the school or its team, the Gila Monsters, but he’s excited for the opportunity.

“When coach came up to me during track practice and told me they liked my film and wanted to meet me, it really brought me joy,” Barrera said. “I’ve never heard of the school, but I liked what they had to offer. I want to study criminal justice and I’m thinking about becoming a police officer.”

Truex will stay closer to home at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, where he’ll join a Greyhound squad that has reached new heights the past couple seasons and employs an offense similar to what he’s accustomed to.

“Coach sent my highlights out and Eastern contacted me,” Truex said. “I went for a visit and thought it was really nice. And I’m happy that I don’t have to move too far from home.”

While Truex made his biggest mark on the defensive line, where he garnered first-team All-State honors, he was recruited by Eastern as an offensive lineman. In his recruiting notes, Greyhound head coach Kelley Lee complimented Truex’s motor and ability to finish plays.

“Trae is a physical lineman who plays extremely hard and gets after people,” Kelley said. “He played in a similar offense in high school and is an excellent run blocker who finishes really well. It should be a very smooth transition for Trae as an offensive lineman here at ENMU.”

Both players had their mother and a sibling present for the signing ceremony, and while neither parent had much to say, the obvious pride they felt beamed from their smiles.

”Trae has come a long way and I’m very proud of him,” said Truex’s mom, Mary Ann Walton. “I haven’t got to watch him play because I work graveyard and I have little ones at home too. I’m very excited for him.”

Walton hopes to be able to catch some day games in Portales this coming season.

Barrera’s mother, Michelle Castillo, said she’ll still be at the Wool Bowl for her nephew’s games, but will miss seeing her son take the field here in Roswell.

”I’m excited and happy for him,” she said. “I’m sad that he’s leaving me, but I’m happy he’s following his dreams and doing something good. It’s awesome!”

Barrera and Truex were freshman when Jeff Lynn took over as the Coyotes’ head football coach and the fourth-year skipper said he can’t think of a single day in their high school careers that he hasn’t seen them.

“They’re both really good athletes and even better young men,” Lynn said. “Neither has ever been in trouble at school. They get good grades. Just good guys as well as good football players. I’m kind of like a proud daddy at this point because these guys are almost like my sons.”

Lynn believes both players can be valuable assets to their new squads right away.

“They are both big and athletic for their size,” he said. “They also bring a work ethic and solid way of doing things. Not all kids come into college with that. Their attitude and athleticism are the two things that stand out to me.”

Lynn said Barrera and Truex are part of a special group of seniors that made a commitment to the program four years ago.

“When they were freshman, we weren’t very good,” Lynn said. “But they stuck with us and they were the guys that bought into the vision (for this program). Now they’ve set the bar. Hopefully, moving forward, we can continue to reach that bar and move past it.”

Both players singled out the past two Roswell-Goddard football games as highlights of their high school careers.

“Before the game, seeing our crowd packing the stands, it was great,” said Truex. “Then running on the field after we won, with everyone cheering. That will stay with me.”

Barrera remembers dying to play in the annual rivalry before becoming a Coyote.

“I looked up to the high school players and I wanted to be a part of that game,” he said. “After the long losing streak, to beat those guys my last two years was amazing. We prepared and worked hard for those wins.”

Truex said he’s excited to take part in another rivalry at Eastern, the annual Wagon Wheel game against West Texas A&M.

Barrera and Truex credited Lynn and the football program for helping them succeed on the field, in the classroom and most of all, guiding them into manhood. While they both joked that Lynn is a tough coach, they also agree that his relentless push to make them excel is what got them to this point.

If four years of constantly competing against each other has done anything at all, it’s made Barrera and Truex tough, like their coach.

“You gotta be tough to play football at any level and they are definitely tough,” Lynn said. “They put up with us for four years and that takes sone tough-minded individuals.”

