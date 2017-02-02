Username: 1

Above: Bronco quarterback Jordan Ta’amu reaches back to throw against the Kilgore College defense during a home contest with the Rangers on Oct. 8. The dual-threat passer will take his talents to the University of Mississippi next fall. (NMMI Sports Press Photo)

Below: Bronco defensive end Nate Anderson (25) pressures the Tyler Junior College quarterback during a game against the Apaches on Oct. 22 at NMMI. Anderson has signed on to play football for the University of Missouri. (NMMI Sports Press Photo)

Wednesday was National Signing Day – the first day that an athlete can officially sign a letter of intent to play football for a college affiliated with the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Since 1982, the date has been set as the first Wednesday in the month of February.

[auth] While much of the hoopla centers around the nation’s top high school players and which big-name D1 school they will select, four-year institutions of all levels – D1, D2, D3, NAIA – are increasingly looking at junior college players who can quickly make an impact.

Joe Forchtner, head coach for the Bronco football team here at the New Mexico Military Institute, states it this way without gloss: “The four-year schools want a man who can handle his business, not some boy that they’re going to have to babysit.”

Considering the skillset cadet-student-athletes leave with after attending and playing at NMMI, it’s no surprise how successful the Bronco football program has been at sending players on to play at the next level.

“Last year we had 31 players sign out of here to four-year schools. We also had 33 players make the Superintendent’s, Dean’s or Commandant’s List. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that those numbers are so closely correlated,” explained Forchtner. “We have a bunch of good kids who work hard and handle their business both on and off the field.”

31 players who moved up and on in a single season is impressive, especially since in order to do that you have to look beyond those playing first-string offense and defense – that only gets you to 22.

But perhaps even more impressive is that the program does this year-in and year-out. The Broncos placed a school record of 41 players at four-year schools in 2015, and have placed between 20-41 players in each of Forchtner’s 10 seasons here at the Institute.

“I think our place produces good young men and has a good reputation with the four-year schools of doing just that, and that’s why we’ve placed 151 players in the last 6 years,” said Forchtner.

This year, Forchtner believes they will have a similar number of players sign including two to the powerhouse Southeastern Conference – quarterback Jordan Ta’amu to the University of Mississippi and defensive end Nate Anderson to the University of Missouri.

“As far as I know, we’re the only junior college in the nation that put two guys into the SEC this year,” said Forchtner. “And when it’s all said and done, I imagine that we will have somewhere between 25-30 players sign at four-year schools.”

