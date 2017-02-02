[auth] Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory director Glenn Taylor said Watson died Tuesday but did not specify a cause.

Watson was a Wildcats walk-on in 1949 and earned a scholarship under coach Adolph Rupp. The guard averaged 10.4 points a game during the 1951-52 season to help Kentucky win its third championship. He was an All-Southeastern Conference first team selection in 1951 and ’52 and eventually became Kentucky’s fifth 1,000-point scorer.

The Air Force veteran also played for the NBA’s Milwaukee Hawks in 1954-55 before becoming Owensboro’s coach three years later. Watson guided the school to state titles in 1972 and 1980 and 18 district and 14 regional championships.