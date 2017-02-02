Username: 1

Advertising





Bennie Fay Kerr, 89, of Dexter, New Mexico passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Ben was born and raised on the family farm in Dexter. He received his basic education in the Dexter Public Schools where he excelled as an athlete. A four-year letterman in the only sports offered; basketball and track, he was twice selected a member of the All-District basketball team and during both his junior and senior years was crowned the state pent halon champion of the New Mexico High School Athletic Association. Several of the records he set remain.

Following his graduation from Dexter High School in 1946, Ben attended New Mexico State University where he received his B.S. degree in General Agriculture. Shortly after his graduation from NMSU in August 1950, he was inducted into the U.S. Army at Ft. Bliss, Texas. Upon completion of his basic and advanced training at Ft. Sill, OK and Fort Lewis, WA, he served as a combat engineer in the Fourth Infantry Division, both at Ft. Benning, GA, and at Hanau, Germany. Due to the untimely death of his older brother, Bill, Ben was honorably discharged from the army as a Master Sergeant in 1952 and returned to Dexter to assist his father on the family farm. He followed in his father’s footsteps farming which was his lifelong passion. While in the Army, Ben married his childhood sweetheart, Lieta Colleen Pirtle, (affectionately known as Sugar Babe) on March 22, 1951 in Raton, NM.

Aside from farming he enjoyed a variety of activities. He was a Master Craftsman and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping out and grilling. You would never find Ben without pliers in his pocket ready to fix anything … from a tractor to a dollhouse!

Ben was a 5-time Master of Felix Lodge #29 AF and AM. He was Past Grand Patron Order of the Eastern Star of New Mexico and was a member of Harmony Chapter #17 Hagerman and Roswell Chapter #10.

Ben also served on the Board of Directors of First National Bank of Dexter for many years. He was a 34-year member of the PVACD in Roswell, NM. He was an active lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Dexter and enjoyed singing in the choir accompanied by his “Sugar Babe.”

Ben was preceded in death by his brother Bill and their parents, Willie Fay and Ira Stella Kerr.

He is survived by his loving wife Colleen. Daughters Owaissa and husband Mike Fallwell, Kandy and husband Carlton Bell and granddaughter Megan. Daughter Sally Kerr, grandson Jason, granddaughters Carlyn and Erica and 9 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 10 a.m.

The family extends grateful appreciation to all of their friends and family for their prayers and support and also special appreciation to Tessie West, Sandra Renteria and Manual Sanchez for their care and comfort.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter, 404 1/2 N. Kentucky, Roswell, NM 88201.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« ENMMC auxiliary awards spring semester scholarships Judith Zoe Norgaard »