Roswell

Ongoing throughout February

The Gallery at Main Street Arts, 223 N. Main St., is offering various classes and activities throughout the month. Every Friday is Barbara Posuniak watercolor class for $25. For more information, call 575-625-5263 or 575-623-3213.

Roswell

Ongoing until June 18, 2017

‘Duty, Honor, Art: The New Mexico Military Institute Collection’

While the New Mexico Military Institute has a long history of engaging the Roswell Museum and its holdings, NMMI also has its own significant collection of art and historical objects, including paintings, prints, and sculpture. Encompassing works created by both faculty and alumni, as well as prominent southwestern artists such as Laura Gilpin and Kenneth Miller Adams, this collection is an important facet of Roswell’s vast cultural heritage, and emphasizes the Institute’s ongoing interest and commitment to art as well as education. In recognition of NMMI’s 125th anniversary, this exhibit will showcase the school’s art collection, and highlight the Institute’s interaction with the Roswell Museum. The exhibit opens at 5 p.m. at the Hunter Gallery of the Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St.

Artesia

Ongoing until Feb. 3

Artesia Arts Council education class registration

Registration for all of Artesia Arts Council education spring classes begins. Don’t miss out on registration for theater classes, music lessons, arts classes, yoga classes, and a Leadership Seminar that AAC will be offering in spring. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.

Santa Fe

Ongoing until March 15

New Mexico Girls Make Movies grant and Tale Writers Scholastic Script contest

The New Mexico Film Foundation announced two new grant programs for New Mexico. The New Mexico Girls Make Movies grant offers New Mexico girls and young women (ages 12 to 25) the opportunity to submit their original screenplays, shorts stories, comic books, poems, etc. for the chance to win a $1,000 production budget and the support of a professional film crew to turn their story into a short film. All finalists will be invited to join the crew on the winning short film. For regulations and further details visit nmfilmfoundation.org or nmgirlsmakemovies.org.

Tale Writers Scholastic Script contest encourages New Mexico high school and college students to further their screenwriting abilities. Students submit a complete short film screenplay of ten pages or less with a theme of “New Mexico History.” Local professional screenwriters will judge the competition. Cash prizes will be provided by the Governor’s Mansion Foundation. [auth] Submissions may be made at talewriters.org/script-contests.

The top three finalists of both grant competitions will receive an invitation to the New Mexico Film Foundation gala at the Governor’s Mansion in April 2017 where their screenplays will be performed as staged readings. The staged readings are made possible through the support of the New Mexico Governor’s Mansion Foundation.

Hobbs

Ongoing until March 18

New Mexico Junior College Art Faculty exhibition and student art show

The show takes place at the Center for the Arts, 122 W. Broadway St., at 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Roswell

Ongoing until March 18

Chaves County Senior Olympics local games registration

The registration starts for Chaves County Senior Olympics at the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave. $10 per person. The games take place from March 21 until May 14. For more information, call Sara Hall at 575-624-6719.

Roswell

Today

Guitar solo contest

Guitarists show off their skills during the first guitar solo contest at Stellar Coffee Co., 315 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. For more information, call 575-623-3711.

Roswell

Today

Hot Club on the Pecos in concert

The group Hot club on the Pecos performs at 7 p.m. at Pecos Flavors Winery + Bistro, 412 W. Second St. For tickets and more information, visit pecosflavorswinery.com or call 575-627-6265.

Carlsbad

Feb. 4-March 3

City of Faith — Harold Ferrer

Opening reception of “City of Faith — Harold Ferrer” exhibit takes place at the Carlsbad Museum & Art Center, 418 W. Fox St., Feb. 4 from 6-8 p.m. with the artist present. Music by Omar Villaneuva, catering by K&P and a cash bar is provided by Milton’s Brewing. The exhibit offers a unique glimpse into the life and culture of Cuba captured by Ferrer. For more information, visit cityofcarlsbadnm.com/museum.cfm or call 575-887-0276.

Roswell

Feb. 4

Eric Lau in concert

The Roswell Symphony Orchestra is presenting Eric Lau on alto saxophone at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Grounds. Students 8 years or older and accompanying adults get in free. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.

Roswell

Feb. 4

Daniel Hsu in concert

The Roswell Symphony Orchestra is presenting Daniel Hsu on piano at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Grounds. Students 8 years or older and accompanying adults get in free. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.

Roswell

Feb. 4

Mardi Gras dinner and dance

The 23rd annual Mardi Gras dinner and dance will take place at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center from 6 to 11 p.m. The event benefits the All Saints Catholic School. Catering and a cash bar will be provided by Peppers Grill & Bar. Music is provided by Louis Najar. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask or costume to be entered in a special drawing. There will be also a silent auction and door prizes. Limited child care available. The organizers are still looking for level gold, silver or bronze sponsors. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information, visit allsaintsmardigras.com or call 575-627-5744.

Albuquerque

Feb. 6

National design competition ‘Shakespeare on the Plaza-2017′

The Albuquerque Arts Board in collaboration with the “Shakespeare on the Plaza” event, produced by the Vortex Theatre, the City of Albuquerque Community Events Division, Cultural Services and the Albuquerque Convention Center Management, SMG is sponsoring “Take The Stage,” a national design competition for a public, interactive art installation on Civic Plaza, which will also serve as the setting for “Shakespeare on the Plaza’s” summer repertoire of plays. Deadline for submission is Feb. 6, 2017, 4 p.m. For more information, visit cabq.gov/culturalservices/public-art/for-artists/opportunities-for-artists.

Alamogordo

Feb. 7

‘Moon Mouse — A Space Odyssey’

The family show “Moon Mouse — A Space Odyssey” is open for all ages. Lightwire Theater is bringing it to stage at the Flickinger Center, 1110 N. New York Ave. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults, high school children and younger get in for $4. For more information, visit flickingercenter.com or call 575-437-2202.

Roswell

Feb. 10

Pool Tournament

8-ball tournament starts at 9 a.m., the 9-ball starts at 1 p.m. at the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave. For more information, call 575-624-6718.

Artesia

Feb. 11

Gregory Page in concert

The Artesia Arts Council presents Irish/American musician Gregory Page for its Valentine’s special at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St. Couples receive a gift. There will be light refreshments. The concert starts at 7 p.m. The tickets are $25. For more information and reservations, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212.

Roswell

Feb. 11 and 14

Mystery at the museum

Mystery at the museum begins on both days at 6 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St. There are only 56 tickets available for each evening. Ticket is $100 and includes dinner by Pecos Flavors Winery, drinks and a mystery. There will be prizes, a jewelry auction and gift bags. This event is for adults, 21 years and older. The event is organized by the RMAC Foundation. For more information, email rmacfound@qwestoffice.net or call 575-627-0918.

Alto/Ruidoso

Feb. 11

The Carpenters Tribute

The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited takes place at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road. The performance starts at 7 p.m. This singer’s spot-on phrasing of Karen Carpenter’s sound and soothing, sultry voice is remarkable. She shares the stage with her five-piece backing band for a night of easy listening and soulful intensity songs such as: “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Top of the World, “Close To You.” Tickets start at $39. For more information or reservation, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.

Hobbs

Feb. 11

Kicker Arenacross Series

The motocross event Kicker Arenacross Series takes place at the Lea County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 5101 N. Lovington Hwy. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $18 for adults, children pay $10. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Ruidoso

Feb. 11-12

Vines in the Pines 2017

Guests will be able to sample wine from more than 12 New Mexico winery’s order their favorite wine by the bottle or case. There will be also gourmet and handmade food items such as gourmet chocolate and candies. There will be crafts and specialty items. Tickets are $20 per day in advance at eventbrite.com and $25 at the door. Weekend passes will also be available for $30 in advance and $35 at the door. The event will take place at the Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Dr. For more information, visit ruidosonow.com or call the Ruidoso Chamber of Commerce at 575-257-7395.

Roswell

Until Feb. 14

Valentine’s Party

Volunteers are needed for the Valentine’s Party (location and date to be announced), organized by the Community Volunteer Program. They are looking for cookies, candy and financial support. For more information, call or write to Community Volunteer Program, Johnny Gonzales, P.O. box 2790, Roswell, NM 88202, 575-624-7579 or email gonzalesjohnny@hotmail.com. You can also drop off items at 1101 Caminisito.

