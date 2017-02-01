Username: 1

State Rep. Bob Wooley has signed onto two bills close to the hearts of cultural conservatives and bitterly opposed by progressives that would restrict partial-birth abortions in New Mexico and [auth] require parental notification of parents of minors prior to an abortion.

House Bill 221, the Parental Notification of Abortion Act, would require that physicians may only perform an abortion at the request of a minor under 18 years old after providing notice of the planned procedure to one parent or guardian at least 48 hours prior to the procedure.

“I’ve got an 11-year-old granddaughter. If she was to go out and do something stupid at 16 years old and she was my daughter, I would want to know if that girl was going to have an abortion,” said Wooley, R-Roswell. “Right now, parents do not need to be notified. I just don’t think that’s right. If you had a 15-year-old daughter who was going to have an abortion, would you want to know about it?”

The notification would have to be delivered in a sealed envelope to a parent by courier service that requires the acknowledgment of delivery by signature at the parent’s usual place of residence or business. Parents and guardians of children could also sign an acknowledgment at the facility where minors are seeking an abortion.

“I just think it’s only right,” Wooley said. “I don’t think that someone should be able to take your daughter that’s a minor and put her life in jeopardy, and women’s lives are in jeopardy when they have an abortion, without you knowing about it.”

The bill would not require the consent of a child’s parent or guardian, just notification. It also makes a notification exception if an abortion is necessary to preserve the life or physical health of the pregnant minor and there is insufficient time to notify a child’s parent.

The bill would also require the state medical board to promulgate a series of questions and consultation procedures to determine if the minor seeking an abortion has a pregnancy that is a result of sexual abuse, rape or incest. If the abortion facility states a minor’s pregnancy was the result of sexual abuse, rape or incest, then the abortion could be performed without parental notification. The bill would also allow minors to file a petition in district court seeking a waiver of parental notification.

“I know that a lot of girls are in situations where they’re scared to go tell their mom and dad,” Wooley said. “I understand that. But I just don’t think a doctor should be able to that to a minor without the parents knowing about it. It’s not right.”

The House passed a similar parental notification bill in 2015, called “common sense legislation” by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, but it died in the Democrat-controlled state Senate.

Wooley is also sponsoring House Bill 220, which would rename the state’s Partial-birth Abortion Ban Act the Late-term and Partial-birth Abortion Ban Act, and would prohibit late-term abortions, with exceptions and with penalties.

A late-term abortion would be defined as “any method or means whereby an untimely termination of her pregnancy is produced, or attempted to be produced, with the intent to destroy a viable fetus of 20 or more weeks gestational age.”

The bill would add a definition for fetal viability to mean “that stage of fetal development when the life of the unborn child may be continued indefinitely outside the womb by natural or artificial life-support systems.” The bill would state there is a legal presumption that viability occurs at the 20th week of pregnancy.

The bill would define a partial-birth abortion as a procedure in which any person “intentionally extracts an independently viable fetus from the uterus into the vagina and mechanically extracts the cranial contents of the fetus in order to induce death.”

The bill would prohibit physicians from performing late-term abortions “unless the abortion is necessary to preserve the life of a pregnant woman whose life is endangered by a physical disorder, physical illness or physical injury, including a life-endangering physical condition caused by or arising from the pregnancy itself; provided, however, that the physician shall take all reasonable steps to preserved the life and health of the unborn child.”

Physicians who violate the state’s current Partial-birth Abortion Ban Act may be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony. The proposed bill would add that physicians who violate the partial-birth law would be subject to a civil penalty of not less than $5,000 for each violation, and a revocation or suspension of the physician’s license for at least a year. The bill states women who undergo a partial-birth abortion would not be subject to criminal culpability.

The bill would also allow civil lawsuits from women undergoing a partial-birth abortion, the biological father of the fetus and the parents of the person on whom a partial-birth abortion was performed, if the girl was under 18.

The state’s medical and osteopathic boards would be responsible for enforcement of the bill that would go in effect on July 1, if enacted into law.

Wooley says he stands against abortions.

“We had both of these bills two years ago and I chaired that committee that heard both of those bills,” he said. “We had eight hours of testimony on those, and then they died over in the Senate.”

The parental notification and partial-birth abortion bills are sponsored by Republican state Reps. Rick Little of Chaparral, Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo, David M. Gallegos of Eunice and Rod Montoya of Farmington, also the House minority whip.

“There’s a group of us there. We talk about his a lot, wanting to be able to do our best to stand up against things like this,” Wooley said, adding the chances of either abortion bill making it to the floor of the Democrat-controlled House this legislative session are slim to none. Democrats have a 38-32 majority in the House after reclaiming a majority in November’s general election.

But Wooley said continued legislative efforts to enact abortion restrictions such as a parental notification requirement may eventually prevail.

“The main intent is just to keep the pride out in front of the public,” Wooley said. “Maybe one of these days, enough people will agree with us, wise up, and we’ll get something done.”

Wooley has introduced a variety of legislation in the New Mexico House of Representatives on a wide range of topics for the 53rd legislative session underway in Santa Fe.

• House Bill 65 would amend the Public Utility Act to give a public utility or electric cooperative first right to construct transmission facilities.

• House Bill 148 would remove the time limit for Native American veterans to file an income tax settlement claim.

• House Bill 176 would expand the permissible uses of revenues from local sales taxes to include more types of infrastructure.

• House Bill 187 would appropriate $219,500 to Eastern New Mexico University to support its Special Services Department in Roswell.

• House Bill 224 would limit the personal liability of volunteers performing services for a nonprofit organization, such as the Southeast New Mexico Veteran’s Transportation Network.

• House Bill 252 would appropriate $125,000 to the New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services for education about the mission of three nuclear-powered submarines named after New Mexico, Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

Wooley withdrew House Bill 217, which would increase the cap for veteran contractors to qualify for bidding preference.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

