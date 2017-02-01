Username: 1

One of my favorite scenes in “Driving Miss Daisy,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1989, is Hoke (Morgan Freeman) driving Miss Daisy (Jessica Tandy) from her house in Atlanta to Montgomery, Alabama, to visit relatives.

After the intrepid travelers cross the Georgia-Alabama state line, they make a wrong turn and get lost in the boonies.

As Miss Daisy gets flustered over Hoke’s error in judgment (even though she was the one holding the map), Hoke announces that he needs to “make water.” Miss Daisy scoffs and asks why he didn’t use the facilities when they stopped at a service station earlier on the trip.

Hoke retorts that she knows as well as he does that “colored” aren’t allowed to use the toilet. He defies Miss Daisy’s objections, stating he is a grown man, almost 70 years old, and he knows when his bladder is full.

As Hoke walks back to the car after doing his business in the weeds, a police car with two white officers pulls [auth] up behind their car.

After the officers briefly question Miss Daisy, they are free to go.

As Hoke and Miss Daisy pull away, one of the officers says to the other: “An old n—– and an old Jew woman riding down the road together. Now that is one sorry sight.”

Hoke’s quiet dignity as he navigated the Jim Crow laws of the racially segregated South in the early 1960s provides a powerful insight of what life was like for African-Americans during this dark period in our nation’s history. If Hoke wasn’t traveling with a white person in charge, who knows what the cops would have done to him.

African-American travelers often had to carry buckets or portable toilets in the trunks of their cars because they were usually barred from bathrooms in service stations. Travel essentials, such as gasoline, were difficult to purchase because of discrimination at gas stations. To avoid such problems on long trips, African-Americans often packed meals and carried containers of gasoline in their cars.

Further, white supremacists had long sought to restrict black mobility. As a result, simply undertaking an auto journey could be fraught with danger. African-Americans were subjected to racial profiling by police departments (”driving while black”), and faced being punished for being seen as “uppity” or “too prosperous” if they were driving a car.

Beginning in the 1930s, many blacks took to driving, in part to avoid segregation on public transportation. Just like their white counterparts, the African-American middle class bought automobiles as soon as they could.

So how could African-Americans safely travel America’s highways and byways?

An African-American mailman from New York City, Victor Hugo Green, came up with a solution.

In 1936, Green began publishing a book called “The Negro Motorist Green-Book,” commonly referred to as the “Green Book.”

The first edition focused on the New York City area, but it didn’t take long for the “Green Book” to explode in popularity and for Green, a World War I veteran, to expand its coverage.

Publishing a new edition each year, Green expanded his travelers’ guide to cover much of North America, including most of the United States and parts of Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda. The book’s last edition was published in 1966, two years after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed the types of racial discrimination that had made the “Green Book” necessary.

At its peak, the “Green Book” listed around 1,500 restaurants, taverns, gas stations, hotels, auto repair garages, barber shops, beauty salons and other businesses that would serve black customers.

It became “the bible of black travel during Jim Crow,” but was little known outside the African-American community.

As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, please take a moment to ponder the fact that things white travelers took for granted while on a long drive — such as simply using the bathroom at a gas station — often presented tremendous barriers for black travelers.

