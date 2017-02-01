Username: 1

The American Foundation for the Prevention of Suicide reports there is no leading cause for suicide. Suicide most [auth] often occurs when stressors exceed current coping abilities of someone suffering from a mental health condition. Depression is the most common condition associated with suicide, and it is often undiagnosed or untreated.

Conditions like depression, anxiety and substance problems, especially when unaddressed, increase risk for suicide. Yet, it’s important to note that most people who actively manage their mental health conditions lead fulfilling lives.

Something to look out for when concerned that a person may be suicidal is a change in behavior or the presence of entirely new behaviors. This is the sharpest concern if the new or changed behavior is related to a painful event such as loss or change. Most people who take their lives exhibit one or more warning signs, either through what they say or do.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms or thoughts of suicide, call 911.

For more information regarding risk factors and warning signs of suicide, visit

afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/

