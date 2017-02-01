Username: 1

Should Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb have abstained from voting on City Manager J.J. Murphy’s $50,000 housing incentive in 2013 and subsequent pay raises?

New Mexico State Auditor Tim Keller says so and his office found the city has failed to keep up with its own code of ethics and provide financial disclosures for elected city officials, which resulted in at least two violations of the city’s procurement code, where more than $40,000 in city funds was spent with companies owned by two city commissioners.

The state auditor is taking no action against the city, but issued its opinion the city should “review its past disclosure practices and determine whether additional remedial actions are necessary.”

The state auditor’s office announced their findings Wednesday night in a complaint filed by Hobbs resident Nick Maxwell last year after it was discovered that Cobb’s father, S.G. Cobb, had a $60,000 loan agreement with Murphy for the purpose of purchasing a home in Hobbs. Since the passing of S.G. Cobb last year, Mayor Cobb became a 50 percent beneficiary of the loan, which was paid off in December.

“The investigation found that public officials were not filing required financial disclosures or recusing themselves from official business when personal interests were involved,” a release from the state auditor reads.

“This was a failure of multiple elected officials to follow their own ethics ordinance,” Keller stated in the decision. “These rules help ensure decisions are being made in the best interests of the public, not to advance personal interests. The City of Hobbs should take immediate prompt action to restore taxpayers’ confidence.”

Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb said he received a copy of the findings Tuesday night and wished to address two inaccuracies in it.

First, the loan was paid off in December shortly after the passing of S.G. Cobb, and secondly, after his father’s passing the loan’s ownership was split 50/50 between himself and his sister.

“We take [auth] your recommendations seriously,” a letter from Cobb to the auditor’s office reads.

Not intentional

Cobb said there was never any intent on his part to defraud the city and he was never asked to sign a financial disclosure form. However, he said he is unsure the form would have brought the issue to light.

“I am familiar with that form,” he said. “I have served in various positions in the state and I have filled it out every year I have been an appointee of the governor since the 1990s. It is a standard form that comes out. However, I never did really perceive the loan between J.J. and my father being a conflict in regards to my negotiations with J.J. (on his salary).”

In a News-Sun story in December, Murphy told the News-Sun Cobb has long been his most vocal opponent when in negotiations for pay raises and incentive increases.

“Had I gotten the form, I am not sure I would have put it on there because I am not sure I would have perceived it to have been a financial interest of mine,” Cobb said of the loan between Murphy and S.G. Cobb, “and if I had wanted to keep it hidden I could have not had the lien filed. The filing of it clearly illustrates there was no intention to hide it.”

The agreement between S.G. Cobb and Murphy came to light after Hobbs resident Nick Maxwell filed a records request with the Lea County Clerk asking for a copy of the bank lien and any other documents related to Murphy’s Hobbs home.

Hobbs Attorney Mike Stone said in an interview in December the prospect of the Murphy/S.G. Cobb loan and the mayor’s position being a conflict of interest didn’t occur to anyone at the time who was aware of the loan and said he doesn’t believe there was ill intent to defraud the taxpayers.

“I would reiterate that when that was done there was no ill intent on anybody’s part,” Stone said. “That is my position and will continue to be my position. If Sam was trying to hide that, there would never have been a lien filed.”

Failure to disclose

The auditor’s findings also bring up financial disclosure forms, which elected officials are required to file annually disclosing all business interests that could result in a conflict. The auditor asked for those forms dating back to 2013 and, according to their findings letter, were told the city “did not possess any such records.”

The issue of a lack of financial disclosure forms is one the city realized it had overlooked earlier this year after it self-reported the infractions that led to $40,502 being spent on services from companies owned by two city commissioners.

Last month the city began correcting this issue by creating a task force of city staff to spearhead reconciling the discrepancies in the city’s 2007 procurement code, a 2009 related-party policy that was never put into full effect, and the state’s governmental conduct act, which in 2011 was made applicable to municipalities and is the standard by which legal action is measured.

City Attorney Mike Stone said the city was in the process of trying to resolve this issue in 2011 during the tenure of former city manager Eric Honeyfield, but it apparently fell through the cracks following his departure.

“It was about the time Mr. Honeyfield left and prior to when J.J. came on board,” Stone said, “and we never did get it implemented appropriately. We have the vehicle in place and never got it implemented.”

Stone said the city is working on fixing the issue, but it is a complicated matter of lining up the legal wordings between the three documents in question.

“There is still some issue with how we are consistent with the governmental conduct act and the procurement code and our ordinances,” he said. “The bodies of law are not consistent. The implementation was thwarted a little bit because of the inconsistencies of the authorities we have to follow. We have to fall in line with the conduct act and it too is fairly new. There is limited case law out there to really explain the details.”

Cobb said his understanding is the infractions that were self-reported were purchases made by city department heads and were possibility last-minute purchases.

“From what I understand some of the machine work was emergency stuff associated with the waste water treatment plant,” Cobb said, adding the city was likely in a tight spot to get repairs made. “What do we do? Do we say, ‘Lets not let him (Commissioner Gary Buie, owner of Pemco) fix it, let’s let all the commodes back up?”

Cobb said he has not reviewed the transactions in question, but said the other infraction was possibly the rental of refrigerated bathrooms for the city’s Slam N’ Jam event last year.

“I think Mrs. Taylor (Commissioner Pat Taylor, owner of Taylor’s Septic Tank Service) is the only vendor in the area that has those kinds of portable bathrooms,” he said.

In an interview last month on the city’s efforts to reconcile the three legal documents, City Manager J.J. Murphy said the issue can be complicated, pointing out that communities are expected to competitively bid out projects when the providers have ties to city staff or officials, but in emergencies, when department heads need work done quick, that can’t always happen.

Stone said in an interview last month the self-reported infractions show no signs of being done to intentionally defraud the taxpayers.

“I have found no situation where someone has taken advantage of us with this,” he said. “No one has embezzled or created a huge problem.”

Levi Hill can be reached at 391-5438 or managingeditor@hobbsnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Heart Month events planned by ENMMC Wooley backing abortion restriction bills; Roswell rep says parents of minors have right of notification »