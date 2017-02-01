Username: 1

Standing from left: 14-year-old Derek Palacios and Bobby Villegas of [auth] S.O.Y. Mariachi perform for the Roswell Woman’s Club on Wednesday at Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen. (Christina Stock Photo)

After introducing 14-year-old Derek Palacios, who is one of the students at S.O.Y. Mariachi, director Bobby Villegas thanked the Roswell Woman’s Club for supporting S.O.Y. Mariachi during a performance Wednesday for the Roswell Woman’s Club on Wednesday at Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen.

“Every year, we need $10,000 to be able to pay for insurance and more to keep the school open,” Villegas said.

This year marks S.O.Y. Mariachi’s 25th anniversary. Villegas gave the club members an insider view about the origin and purpose of S.O.Y. Mariachi and made the women laugh with a few anecdotes.

Derek entertained the club members with a traditional love song while being accompanied by Villegas on guitar.

The Save Our Youth organization, abbreviated as S.O.Y., which means “I am” in Spanish, is a scholarship-based music program that encourages children from age 5 to 18 to learn to play an instrument and to sing the traditional tunes of Mariachi.

The free classes cover traditional mariachi instruments, including violins, trumpets, guitars, vihuela (a guitar-shaped string instrument from 15th and 16th century Spain) and guitarron (a very large, deep-bodied Mexican six-string acoustic bass).

“We perform at weddings for $200 per hour and places such as Los Cerritos let our children perform. All profits from the events do not go to the students directly, but into a scholarship that they receive as soon as they graduate high school,” Villegas said.

As young as Derek is, he is already an experienced musician, singer and actor.

“I performed at the Roswell Community Little Theatre in ‘Annie’ and ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ he said.

Derek is going to perform in the upcoming musical “Shrek” in April, which will be produced by the Neverland Theatre Co.

S.O.Y. Mariachi has been receiving a $500 donation per year by the Roswell Woman’s Club according to its president, Sharon Lombardi. Other programs that are supported by the Roswell Woman’s Club are scholarships to the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, Southeastern New Mexico Historical Foundation Fund, Roswell Public Library, Refuge for Battered Adults and the Roswell Museum and Art Center.

The members of the Roswell Woman’s Club are also supporting veterans of the local retirement homes. For Valentine’s Day, the veterans will receive sweet treats from the club.

For more information about the Roswell Woman’s Club, visit its Facebook page or call Rhonda Borque Johnson at 505-917-1292.

For more information about S.O.Y. Mariachi, visit soymariachi.com or call 625-2886.

Christina Stock may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 309, or at vision@rdrnews.com.

