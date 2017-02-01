Username: 1

Advertising





Mary Elizabeth (Mamma) Hickman was born on February 14, 1928, [auth] in Washington D.C. Mamma was gently lifted from this earth in the early evening of Saturday, January 28, 2017, in Kileen, TX at the age of 88 surrounded by her loving and caring family. Some of her family and friends also affectionately called Ms. Hickman “Hilda.”

After Mamma graduated from high school, she went to work for the Unites States government, at the pentagon building. She worked there for over 10 years. While working there, she meets a handsome young US Air Force service man named Robert T. Hickman, Jr. who later became her husband. For the next 23 years, they traveled across the world to various Air Forces bases. She moved to Roswell in 1974 and remained a resident until her passing. She worked at Burger King as assistant manager, Furr’s Cafeteria and St. Mary’s Hospital as line supervisor, After St. Mary’s closed, she worked at Casa Maria in the dietary department. She worked the last 33 years at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in the dietary department until she retired a few years ago.

Mamma enjoyed going to Golden Corral every Friday with her son. She made and met many new friends during this weekly adventure. Mamma loved fried catfish and cornbread. She enjoyed playing bingo and watching the Family Feud on television. Mamma was a devoted Christian, loved going to the various church programs. When she could, she attended Tabernacle Baptist Church in Roswell until her health failed. Mamma had a little secret… She enjoyed singing and was quite good. Two of her favorite songs were “His Eye is on the Sparrow” and “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.”

Ms. Hickman is predeceased by her mother Irene Corams. Mamma leaves to cherish her memory a son, Robert Thomas Hickman, III, and daughter Theresa Lynn Hickman; eight grandchildren, Anthony (Victoria) Hickman of Victoria, TX, Robert T. Hickman, IV and Faith Noel (Jeremy) Hilliard-Hunter of Roswell, NM, Andrew Irvin and Andrew (Vanessa) Irvin, all of Kileen, TX, Andrew Garret of San Diego, CA, Anthony Polk of Orlando, FL, Andre Earl of San Antonio, TX.; six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew and loved her.

The Hickman family will receive guests for viewing on Friday, February 3, 2017, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Anderson-Bethany 2609 S. Main St., Roswell, NM. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 10 a.m., immediately followed by burial at South Park Cemetery. If you desire, you may share condolences with the family at the Golden Coral.

Obituary was lovingly written by Mary’s family.

Please take a moment to share a tribute in memory of Mary’s with his family in the online registry at andersonbethany.com.

Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Mary Hickman’s family in their time of need.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Phillip Doyle Fields Local Briefs »